{{featured_button_text}}
Birth Announcements art

Malea and Jeff Young are the parents of a son, Caleb Charles Young, born at 1:17 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches.

------

Brittney R. and William W. Ziegenbein are the parents of a daughter, Remi Renae Ziegenbein, born at 4:26 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19 inches.

------

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Brittany and Zech Streeter are the parents of a daughter, Leah Nicole Streeter, born at 5:56 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 /12 inches.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments