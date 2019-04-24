Malea and Jeff Young are the parents of a son, Caleb Charles Young, born at 1:17 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches.
Brittney R. and William W. Ziegenbein are the parents of a daughter, Remi Renae Ziegenbein, born at 4:26 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19 inches.
Brittany and Zech Streeter are the parents of a daughter, Leah Nicole Streeter, born at 5:56 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 /12 inches.
