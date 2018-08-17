Breanna and James Macpherson are the parents of a daughter, Pyper Mercedes Macpherson, born at 12:35 p.m. Monday, July 23, 2018 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 18 inches.
Brianne Weaser and Brandon Carr are the parents of a daughter, Paige JoLynn Carr, born at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches.
Cristina Luna and Ricardo Romero are the parents of a daughter, Aliah Romero, born at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches.
