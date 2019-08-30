Tristen Lee and Johnny West are the parents of a daughter, Helen Lynn Elaine West, born at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches.
Kyndel Sterling and Tyler Agee are the parents of a son, Gracian David Agee, born at 12:23 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches.
