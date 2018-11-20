Black Friday is often regarded as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. Typically, shoppers make their way to brick-and-mortar locations on the Friday following Thanksgiving to take advantage of holiday sales. Retailers are gearing up for the big day, especially the “big box” stores that sell name brand appliances, housewares, electronics, and other popular gift items.
Newspapers are stuffed with sale flyers, commercials are promoting the “door buster” deals, and online ads promise the best bargains. While this practice still remains, there is a shift in the way shoppers are researching and buying, as well as in the way stores are advertising. We have a few tips to make your Black Friday shopping experience enjoyable.
Tips
Gift Receipts. Always ask for a gift receipt. This way, the recipient can return or exchange a gift if it’s not just right.
Warranty Information. Inquire about the store’s return policy and warranty information before purchasing. Also, be sure to pass along any information about returns, exchanges, repairs, and warranties to the person who will be receiving the item as a gift.
Read the fine print. Some stores only honor sale ads during a certain time frame, or on certain days. Some stores may only allow you to purchase one item, particularly large, popular and/or deeply discounted products.
Learn about advertising tricks and gimmicks. The new BBB #AdTruth campaign highlights bad ads and helps you learn to identify the most common schemes and cons. Check it out at bbb.org/adtruth.
Sign-up for email alerts. Many stores release their best Black Friday deals to people who have signed up to receive their emails. Just make sure it’s the real business and not a scammer.
Research. If you’re making a big purchase, research before you buy. Read product reviews, check BBB.org’s Business Profiles, look at the sales flyers and ads, compare prices, and look for early promotions and “flash sales.” For tips on searching online, check out BBB Digital IQ. Digital IQ is designed to help consumers search effectively, find the information they want, and navigate the digital by-ways.
Know the advertiser. Some of the best deals are only available online, but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site. Check out bbb.org to read more about stores or websites unfamiliar to you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.