Blank canvas for local artists

ELKO -- Local business owners Emily Anderson and Greg Chavez had a vision in mind when entering into business with friends, and what came from that vision is The Stage Door Elko. Located in historic downtown Elko at 303 Third St., The Stage Door hopes to offer a voice to local artists.

With lineups from Wine and Paint nights to various live entertainment, you are sure to find something new to do on a random Wednesday night. The Stage Door has begun reaching out to local artists to open their doors and customer base to share their passion for painting.

The window-lined walls and theater aesthetic in this cozy, hidden gem offer a warm, friendly atmosphere to relax with old friends and to make new friends while creating your own masterpiece to hang on your wall.

Anderson offers insight into what goes into hosting these events.

“Obviously with paint and sip it is a 21-and-over crowd,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to come out and have a good time, explore a little bit of their artistic side. They can enjoy some of our specialty drinks with friends or on a date night -- all while letting one of our local artists lead the class.”

With the raised stage and table-lined floor, music fills the room between instructions while friends laugh over painting mistakes and triumphs.

“The paint nights are relatively new for us, within the last six months,” Anderson said. “The impact has been pretty positive, and people enjoy the artists and the themes we do. We don’t offer a lot of conventional themes, which I think is a lot of fun. We do more quirky, and let the artists decide what they want to do to make our paint nights more fun and unique, which is fun and different -- like we are.”

One local artist, Malorie Reese, has been teaching Wine and Paint nights for three years. What started as just a fun hobby to decompress slowly turned into a regular thing.

“I had a few friends ask to paint with me to just try it out. Then they started bringing friends and it just grew from there,” she explained of the rapid growth into teaching large crowds.

The Stage Door offers her the opportunity to lead people through a passion of hers. She can celebrate seeing the joy people get through the pride of their art.

Reese has been one recurring artist leading the Wednesday night 21-and-over classes as well as Sunday afternoon family classes. Many nights the room has a good mix of first time guests interested in trying their hand at something new as well as class regulars.

Isabella Pacini offers insight into what brought her to attend.

“It’s a really great option outside of seeing a movie or going drinking on a random weeknight. I’m not even really a painter, but it’s a good vibe and really friendly people.”

While looking for an idea for a new kind of girls’ night, one friend stumbled on an ad for a Harry Potter themed paint night, they enjoyed themselves so much they came back for more.

So whether you have always been creative or want to try something a little different, The Stage Door brings the artist to you, to bring out the artist in you.