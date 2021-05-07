Bobbi Shanks

Bobbi is the Chief Nurse for Elko County School District.
“She is an exponential leader in School Nursing,” said her nomination. “Bobbi puts forth effort at a variety of levels to ensure the health and well-being of the children in our community are met.”
Shanks is described as a “CDC vaccine champion, a previous board member of the National Association of School Nurses, and an advocate at the Nevada Legislature for nurses in the state.”
“In recent years, she has put forth efforts to get tele-health and tele-mental services in our schools. She leads a team of nurses that are supporting our children navigating schools during COVID-19. Bobbi is an exceptional nurse and leader.”
Shanks has taught nursing at Great Basin College, and nursed in Obstetrics, Home IV Therapy, Diabetes Education, and Oncology- Patient Navigation.
She earned her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing at the University of Nevada, Reno, and was a Johnson & Johnson School Health Fellow. Her Master’s in Health and Wellness is from the California University of Pennsylvania.
Shanks has been certified as an American Heart Association CPR Instructor, and a Personal Trainer through the National Association of Sports Medicine.
Her professional training and associations include the School Health Leadership Program, sponsored by Johnson & Johnson and Rutgers University, District Wide Wellness Committee Coordinator, Elko County Public Health Improvement Team, and the Human Sexuality Community Advisory Committee.
Shanks served as the Nevada Director for the National Association of School Nurses from 2012-2016, and was on the Board of Directors for the National Association of School Nurses from 2013-2017.
She has been a member of the Nevada State Association of School Nurses, American School Health Association, National Association of Sports Medicine, American College of Sports Medicine, American Association of Diabetes Educators, and IDEA Health and Fitness Association.
In June 2015 she received a Practice Award, Poster Presentation for “Barriers To Immunizations in Frontier Nevada” at a National Association of School Nurses Conference in Philadelphia. She was co-author of “School Nurse Workload, Students Are more Than Just Numbers” and “Overweight and Obesity in Youth in Schools – The Role of the School Nurse Position Statement.”