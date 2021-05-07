Bobbi Shanks

Bobbi is the Chief Nurse for Elko County School District.

“She is an exponential leader in School Nursing,” said her nomination. “Bobbi puts forth effort at a variety of levels to ensure the health and well-being of the children in our community are met.”

Shanks is described as a “CDC vaccine champion, a previous board member of the National Association of School Nurses, and an advocate at the Nevada Legislature for nurses in the state.”

“In recent years, she has put forth efforts to get tele-health and tele-mental services in our schools. She leads a team of nurses that are supporting our children navigating schools during COVID-19. Bobbi is an exceptional nurse and leader.”

Shanks has taught nursing at Great Basin College, and nursed in Obstetrics, Home IV Therapy, Diabetes Education, and Oncology- Patient Navigation.

She earned her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing at the University of Nevada, Reno, and was a Johnson & Johnson School Health Fellow. Her Master’s in Health and Wellness is from the California University of Pennsylvania.

Shanks has been certified as an American Heart Association CPR Instructor, and a Personal Trainer through the National Association of Sports Medicine.