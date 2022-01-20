Book Review: Nevada author David Toll tells tales

ELKO — It is not every day you meet someone who connects with you on numerous levels. I don’t know that many people who are wandering through life in a blissful and unconventional manner like myself ... savoring the best and spitting out the rest like rotten grapes.

Author David Toll is true liver of life — an adventurer, thinker, talker, laugher and smiler. The type of person who makes you feel better just by meeting them. Indeed, someone I would call a real “mensch.”

I met him years ago and I am happy to call him a friend. By the way, he just wrote a new book. If you are a Nevadan or any person who has ever even been to this state, I suggest you buy it because I am certain you will enjoy it as much as I am.

“I just started sweeping stuff up and putting them in groups that are sort of in order,” said Toll, author of “David Toll’s Nevada: A 50-Year Tour through the Most Interesting State in America.”

Toll’s storytelling began when he was editor of “The Pelican,” a university humor magazine. He then worked on stories for Nevada Magazine.

Toll ran the Gold Hill News from 1974 to 1978. He includes some of that work in the book.

Other work includes his freelance years with Nevada Magazine, Westways and Arizona Magazine.

The latter part of the book is about his internet years and how he and his wife, Robin Cobbey, began creating websites and eventually formed the Nevada Gram, www.travelnevada.net.

“Www.nevada.travel.com was a Filipino porn site at the time,” Toll writes.

The website is still running and guiding people around the great state of Nevada some 20 years later.

The book is a 232-page compilation of all that Toll has experienced and written about. Every story is a “slice of life” in Nevada’s interesting and iconic history. Toll writes about people, places and events that have inspired him throughout the years. He is a classic story teller, a chronicler of the important and not so important.

Most people have never heard of “Andy,” who had a run-in with a rattlesnake in Jiggs; Chief Rolling Mountain Thunder, who built a shrine in Imlay; or Father Meinecke, a one-legged priest who was a major force in the restoration of Virginia City. But, everyone should know about these characters and their somewhat tarnished and battered backgrounds. These are the founders who have shaped the backbone of our unusual culture in the state of Nevada.

“I worked for the three iconic Comstock papers,” Toll said. One was the Territorial Enterprise, which was on life support then. Then the Virginia City Chronicle, which Bob Richards started once he left the Enterprise. And then, the Gold Hill Press.”

Toll lives in Gold Hill in a house built by John Percival Jones, United States Senator from Nevada, 1873-1903. It is called the Jones Mansion.

“The big house was torn down in 1939. From that point on, what was left was a south wing that was actually two buildings that were dragged over and stuck up against the big house. When they tore the house down, where it had been they stuck on a little bathroom and a kitchen. I bought it for $2,700 in 1958.”

Toll talked about his first tour of Nevada:

In 1946 my great-grandfather took me around Nevada where he worked as a young man in his 1939 DeSoto. The tour included the Comstock, Aurora and Bodie.

“It was as if he handed me Nevada. I could never get it out of my head.”

Toll worked in radio for a number of years in Reno and California.

He came back to Nevada and did other jobs, including grave digging, before he started working with Ken Webster, the designer of Nevada Magazine. He did layout and eventually submitted his writing to the magazine.

“That’s what had started the whole procedure. That is where it began for me [as a writer.] I found something I could do. The most appealing part of that job is there is no supervision. Plus, you get to stick your nose in other people’s business.”

Toll and writers for his newspaper have won numerous awards from the Nevada Press Association. In fact, they cover almost an entire wall of his house.

His first book, “The Complete Nevada Traveler,” was “the best-selling book ever published in the state.”

If you want to laugh, cry and shake your head in denial, I recommend you read “A 50-Year Tour.” The just don’t make ’em like this anymore.

—

My Favorite News Photographs:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.