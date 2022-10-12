 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bostocks to perform on Sunday

Greg & Glenda Bostock at the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- Greg & Glenda Bostock will perform Sunday, Oct., 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Elko Assembly of God, 700 Front St.

Having based their ministry in Texas, Utah and Louisiana, the Bostocks have returned home to the Northwest to propel their ministry from their new home base in Idaho.

The couple will share the life-giving hope they have found in Jesus Christ through their anointed music, the Word and life-experiences.

Their concerts include original songs and videos that have been used nationally and internationally. One of the crowd favorites is songs from the ‘70s sung with rewritten lyrics. Greg and Glenda are also music and video producers and utilize these gifts to share their professional videos of Southeast Asia with an emphasis on Vietnam.

Admission is free, but this ministry is funded through contributions and monthly support. As a nonprofit organization, donations are tax-deductible.

For more information, call 775-738-5605 or go to www.blastoffmusic.org.

