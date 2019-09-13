ELKO — Bringing the international language of music and video together, Greg and Glenda Bostock deliver an impacting presentation with a message of hope through Jesus Christ.
Join the Bostocks on Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Elko Assembly of God, 700 Front St., for an anointed time of music and life-changing testimonies.
As songwriters and professional videographers, they add beautiful visuals to their soul-stirring music and testimonies. They share songs and true-life stories that inspire, challenge and move audiences of all ages.
Greg and Glenda were born and raised in the Northwest. It was through music that they met and began singing together. Greg was raised in a Mormon home and Glenda a Christian home. As they began studying the Bible together, Greg realized it was a relationship with Jesus, not just a religion, that he had been searching for. He asked Jesus to become his Lord and Savior.
Not long after, they were married in the small, close-knit community of Buhl, Idaho. They started their family sooner than expected when their twin daughters were born three months prematurely. They walked through some fiery trials but their faith in God kept them strong. The girls were little miracles, each weighing only two pounds. The girls not only survived, they thrived.
Daughter number three arrived 13 years later, born full term, healthy and strong. Surrounded by precious family and friends, they began raising their three daughters in Southern Idaho. God called them to music ministry and they became Worship Pastors in their local church.
A few years later they met evangelist Dave Roever, a war veteran severally burned and injured in the Vietnam War. Dave overcame odds to survive and through his faith in Christ has become a message of hope and redemption to tens of thousands. The Bostocks joined Dave’s team, who introduced them to ministry opportunities in Vietnam. God has placed a burden in their hearts for the Vietnamese people ever since.
Today, the couple continues to travel across America and Asia ministering hope and encouragement with the stories and songs birthed through their life’s journey. They’ve been sharing the love of Jesus for over 35 years. They are missionaries to Asia through an organization called “Mission Vietnam.” They provide support to destitute children who have become orphans, raise funds to build churches, and support organizations that produce Christian education materials. They have journeyed to Vietnam for over 21 years now and will be sharing stories of courage and perseverance that will inspire, encourage and empower you in your life’s journey.
Admission is free, but this ministry is funded through contributions and support. As a nonprofit organization, donations are tax-deductible. For more information, call 738-5605 or go to www.blastoffmusic.org.
