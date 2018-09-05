Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WELLS – Boys and Girls Club board members and community representatives celebrated at the ground breaking ceremony for the new Boys and Girls Club in Wells. 

More than 125 individuals enjoyed a grill-out, inflatable party, and ceremony on Aug. 23. 

The new facility will be constructed adjacent to the current building located at 518 Dover St. in Wells, and will include a gymnasium, commercial kitchen, multi-purpose room, and family style bathrooms.

The current facility will be utilized as the administrative offices and a STEM center.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Made possible by a $1,433,087 donation from the William N. Pennington Foundation, the project is projected to break ground this fall and open in the winter of 2019.

“This is a very exciting time for the Wells community,” said Rusty Bahr, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club. “This new club will make it possible to serve more children and increase our age groups, giving every child in Wells the opportunity to receive services.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments