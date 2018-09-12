ELKO – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko invites the community to a groundbreaking ceremony for a teen center addition at 782 Country Club Drive.
The ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
The expansion is funded by a donation of $878,000 from the William N. Pennington Foundation. It includes a comprehensive teen center complete with computer lab, video gaming, game tables and education space.
A multi-purpose gym will also be constructed to give the teens their own space and help to meet the club’s growing youth sport programs.
A fitness center with cardiovascular fitness equipment and weight equipment is included in the expansion to give teen members the proper facilities necessary to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
New teen-only bathrooms will increase the level of safety at the club as they enforce their new policy of only one child in a bathroom at a time.
The current gymnasium will also be upgraded with the addition of a front lobby, acoustic panels, divider curtain and a commercial sound system for special events.
With more than 1,100 members, this expansion will allow the Boys & Girls Club to separate members by every grade and gender, which will lower child-to-staff ratios and increase program curriculum and services.
“I hope everyone in the community will join us as we break ground on this new teen center expansion project that will give the Boys & Girls Club the facilities necessary to properly serve our growing teen population,” said Rusty Bahr, CEO.
For more information about the club and its programs, contact the Boys & Girls Club at 738-2759.
