ELKO – The Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum invites everyone to dust off the family branding iron for their upcoming fundraiser during the Elko County Fair.
“This is a chance to be part of a permanent exhibit and celebrate the history and culture of Elko, Elko County and our state,” said Jan Petersen, executive director of the museum.
Anyone with a brand — registered or unregistered — from a ranch within or out of state, or even out of the country, is invited to bring their iron, said Petersen.
The branding on wood will start about 5 p.m. Sept. 1 on the lawn in front of the pari-mutuel windows at the fairgrounds around the time of the co-ed branding event. The cost is $300 per iron, and will go to the Arts and Gear Museum as a tax-deductible donation.
“We’re doing this as a fundraiser instead of a mule deer dinner or something else,” Petersen said.
A propane firepot will be used to heat the brands, which will then be burned onto wood from the Wright Family Ranch, Petersen said.
Participants may also provide a 300-word summary of the history of the brand and the ranch to accompany the exhibit in a binder at the Arts and Gear Museum.
“These brands will be on permanent display on the wall,” Petersen said “It’s sort of the same flavor and idea of the old Brand Room at the Commercial Casino.”
There is also an opportunity to help identify brands the Phillips family recently donated to the museum, which are at the Arts and Gear Museum and will be at the branding.
“We would love for anyone to come in and offer their opinion,” Petersen said.
She said that collecting brands from various ranches serves to fulfill the Arts and Gear Museum’s mission, which “showcases the rich history, culture and traditions of the cowboy of the American West … representing the deep-rooted heritage of ranching and cowboy lifestyles through exhibits, demonstrations and programs.”
Branding irons do more than mark livestock, according to Petersen. They trademark a ranch in an abstract fashion.
“Brands are very interpretive,” she said, holding a branding iron from Joe de Braga’s Seventh Canyon Ranch, which she explained is styled with the number seven above a zigzag that serves as a rough outline of the Ruby Mountains.
The brands also document the history of a ranch because of a law in 1873 that required brands to be registered with the county the cattle grazed in. Some ranches registered in two or more counties if their cattle roamed past the county line.
Opening the first brand book published in 1915, Petersen turned to a page that listed the CJ brand belonging to her mother-in-law’s family.
“This is a significant book,” she said, “it has about a third of them, but they are absolute treasures.”
In 1925 the law changed to register brands in Carson City, and it took two years to sort through duplicate brands throughout the state, Petersen said. Today, brands are registered with the state Department of Agriculture in Elko.
Creating this exhibit for the Arts and Gear Museum is also celebrating western culture and Elko, Petersen said, adding that with the 150th anniversary of the founding of Elko coming up at the end of the year, the timing is just right.
“We’re creeping up 149-and-a-half years old, and we have some great Elko stories to tell and share,” she said.
Housed in the former workshop of world-renowned saddlemaker and silversmith G.S. Garcia, the Arts and Gear Museum opened in February. It was restored in partnership with the NV Energy Foundation, which owned the building.
For more information about the branding, or to sign up before Sept.1, contact the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum at 775-389-1713 or stop by the museum at 542 Commercial St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.