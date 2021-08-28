Braves After Hours Program: Summer of '21

OWYHEE — This summer the Owyhee Combined School Braves After Hours Program used innovative ways to engage student learning with both academic and enrichment content and providing summer meals. The program was overseen by Linda Grunwald, Paula Whiterock, and Darlene Paiva and included students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

Alva Kelly and Beulah Morgan provided Paiute Language classes. This class was provided in partnership with the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes’ Native Connections program.

Linda Grunwald worked with the lower grades to enhance their skills in preparation for return to school in the fall.

Melanie Whitesides taught dance classes and occasionally changed things up with puzzles and other activities.

Robin Egan set up her room for Camp Read-A Lot. The kids had a faux campfire, tent and shade to read together and to themselves.

Erica Zundel presented fun and educational experiments. The class did an experiment where they soaked an egg in vinegar. The students saw the egg expand every day. They also made butter and ice cream.

Kit Julianto introduced his classes to clay sculptures and pots and let their creativity take over.