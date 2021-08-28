 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Braves After Hours Program: Summer of '21
0 comments
top story

Braves After Hours Program: Summer of '21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paula Whiterock on last day of Braves After Hours summer program

Paula Whiterock hands out treats to the students at Mountain View Reservoir on the last day of the Braves After Hours summer program on June 30. 

 Myrna Hilderbrand

OWYHEE — This summer the Owyhee Combined School Braves After Hours Program used innovative ways to engage student learning with both academic and enrichment content and providing summer meals. The program was overseen by Linda Grunwald, Paula Whiterock, and Darlene Paiva and included students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

Alva Kelly and Beulah Morgan provided Paiute Language classes. This class was provided in partnership with the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes’ Native Connections program.

Linda Grunwald worked with the lower grades to enhance their skills in preparation for return to school in the fall.

Melanie Whitesides taught dance classes and occasionally changed things up with puzzles and other activities.

Robin Egan set up her room for Camp Read-A Lot. The kids had a faux campfire, tent and shade to read together and to themselves.

Camp Read-A-Lot at the Braves After Hours summer program

Robin Egan's Camp Read-A-Lot summer class during the Braves After Hours summer program on June 28. 

Erica Zundel presented fun and educational experiments. The class did an experiment where they soaked an egg in vinegar. The students saw the egg expand every day. They also made butter and ice cream.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Braves After Hours homemade butter

Erica Zundel's Braves After Hours class with their homemade butter on June 21. 

Kit Julianto introduced his classes to clay sculptures and pots and let their creativity take over.

Kit Julianto with pottery class

Kit Julianto with his pottery class that is part of the Braves After Hours summer program was pictured on June 24. 

Anita Scott gave math lessons and allowed students to read. She did many hands-on math activities exploring trajectory and measurement.

Alva Kelly and Galen Kelly

Alva Kelly and Galen Kelly teaching the students hand games during the Braves After Hours summer program on June 29.

Barbara Pete and Shanina Hicks collaborated on the Upper Snake River Tribes Climate Change curriculum. Guest speakers included Chris Cleveland from the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes Wildlife and Parks Program, K.W. Pete, who oversees the school greenhouse, and Guy Dodson, Jr., the Sho-Pai Tribes Fire Management Officer. Figuring dimensions using Pi was included in the lessons, in preparation for a garden — which the students worked on before their water day.

A Village: Summer STEM program teaches Owyhee kids on climate change

The final day of the summer program was spent at Mountain View Reservoir where the students went swimming, fishing and had boat rides provided by the Sho-Pai Tribes Wildlife and Parks Program. The students also snacked on s’mores and freeze pops.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News