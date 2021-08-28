Braves After Hours Program: Summer of '21

OWYHEE — This summer the Owyhee Combined School Braves After Hours Program used innovative ways to engage student learning with both academic and enrichment content and providing summer meals. The program was overseen by Linda Grunwald, Paula Whiterock, and Darlene Paiva and included students from kindergarten through sixth grade.
Alva Kelly and Beulah Morgan provided Paiute Language classes. This class was provided in partnership with the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes’ Native Connections program.
Linda Grunwald worked with the lower grades to enhance their skills in preparation for return to school in the fall.
Melanie Whitesides taught dance classes and occasionally changed things up with puzzles and other activities.
Robin Egan set up her room for Camp Read-A Lot. The kids had a faux campfire, tent and shade to read together and to themselves.
Erica Zundel presented fun and educational experiments. The class did an experiment where they soaked an egg in vinegar. The students saw the egg expand every day. They also made butter and ice cream.
Kit Julianto introduced his classes to clay sculptures and pots and let their creativity take over.
Anita Scott gave math lessons and allowed students to read. She did many hands-on math activities exploring trajectory and measurement.
Barbara Pete and Shanina Hicks collaborated on the Upper Snake River Tribes Climate Change curriculum. Guest speakers included Chris Cleveland from the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes Wildlife and Parks Program, K.W. Pete, who oversees the school greenhouse, and Guy Dodson, Jr., the Sho-Pai Tribes Fire Management Officer. Figuring dimensions using Pi was included in the lessons, in preparation for a garden — which the students worked on before their water day.
The final day of the summer program was spent at Mountain View Reservoir where the students went swimming, fishing and had boat rides provided by the Sho-Pai Tribes Wildlife and Parks Program. The students also snacked on s’mores and freeze pops.