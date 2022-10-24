 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Braves in Wonderland

  • 0
Owyhee High School Homecoming

Owyhee High School homecoming royalty, from left: Lenso Hanchor and Lilli Johnson, Myles Allison and Rayana Atkins, and Rolyn Atkins and Makayla Estevan.

 SUBMITTED

OWYHEE -- Owyhee Combined School celebrated 2022 Homecoming with the theme of Braves in Wonderland.

The week consisted of dress-up days including PJ Day, Queen of Hearts, Crazy Hats, Twin Day and School Spirit Day. Lunchtime games were held and were very competitive with Rock, Paper, Scissors; “Queen of Hearts Says” -- a play off of “Simon Says”; and a balloon race. Evening festivities included He-Man Volleyball, PowderPuff Football, Bonfire along with hall and float decorating.

All the events culminated on the final day consisting of a downtown parade, high school volleyball and football games versus Wells, the crowning of royalty, and junior high and high school dances. The Junior Varsity Volleyball team defeated Wells 2-0 and the Varsity Lady Braves won 3-1. Braves football did not fare as well, losing to the Leopards 36-63.

Crowning of royalty took place during halftime of the football game, as voted by the student body. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen were seniors Lenso Hanchor and Lilli Johnson. Prince and Princess were juniors Myles Allison and Rayana Atkins. Duke and Duchess were eighth grader Rolyn Atkins and seventh grader Makayla Estevan.

People are also reading…

Another great homecoming week thanks to the hard work of Leadership Advisor Chrystyna Hernandez and her Leadership class.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko mural honors Indigenous tribes

Elko mural honors Indigenous tribes

ELKO – A colorful new mural that will be seen by millions of people driving on Interstate 80 through Elko pays homage to the 10 Indigenous tri…

Nature Notes: Wild horses update

Nature Notes: Wild horses update

This is my fourth update in as many years, concerning the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program. I feel it important to rev…

Theresa C. Shea Paoletti

Theresa C. Shea Paoletti

Theresa Catherine Shea Paoletti, treasure of our family, left this world on October 15, 2022, for the reward she so richly deserved.

Dogwalker discovers errant alligator roaming rural Idaho

Dogwalker discovers errant alligator roaming rural Idaho

It’s not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But the Idaho Statesman reports Fish and Game Department officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in the brush of a rural neighborhood about 40 miles northwest of Boise. Southwest Region spokesperson Brian Pearson says a New Plymouth resident was walking their dog Thursday when they noticed something moving in the brush. Further investigation revealed the alligator. The animal was moved to a horse trailer until wildlife officials could pick it up.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Five must-have tools for a balcony garden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News