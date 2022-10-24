OWYHEE -- Owyhee Combined School celebrated 2022 Homecoming with the theme of Braves in Wonderland.
The week consisted of dress-up days including PJ Day, Queen of Hearts, Crazy Hats, Twin Day and School Spirit Day. Lunchtime games were held and were very competitive with Rock, Paper, Scissors; “Queen of Hearts Says” -- a play off of “Simon Says”; and a balloon race. Evening festivities included He-Man Volleyball, PowderPuff Football, Bonfire along with hall and float decorating.
All the events culminated on the final day consisting of a downtown parade, high school volleyball and football games versus Wells, the crowning of royalty, and junior high and high school dances. The Junior Varsity Volleyball team defeated Wells 2-0 and the Varsity Lady Braves won 3-1. Braves football did not fare as well, losing to the Leopards 36-63.
Crowning of royalty took place during halftime of the football game, as voted by the student body. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen were seniors Lenso Hanchor and Lilli Johnson. Prince and Princess were juniors Myles Allison and Rayana Atkins. Duke and Duchess were eighth grader Rolyn Atkins and seventh grader Makayla Estevan.
Another great homecoming week thanks to the hard work of Leadership Advisor Chrystyna Hernandez and her Leadership class.