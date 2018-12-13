As an outdoor/shooting gear evaluator, I bet that I’ve clipped on close to a dozen different concealed carry holsters over the past few years. A few have been bad, most have been quite good, but one in particular stands at the head of the pack as my absolute personal favorite: it’s my Bravo Concealment ‘Torsion’ IWB (inside the waistband) holster.
I’ve been wearing this little beauty almost every day since last spring --with my trusty S&W M&P Shield 9mm onboard. I’ve grown so accustomed to this holster riding along at my 4:00 (over my back pocket) that its use has become as instinctual as clinking in behind my seatbelt.
In an August column, I wrote glowingly of the holster, and honestly my personal appreciation for this particular polymer pistol pouch has only increased with continued use. But today, I’m not going to wax nostalgic over this fine piece of handgun hardware. Rather, I’m here to introduce its latest upgraded stablemate, the brand spanking new BCA 3.0 OWB (outside the waistband) model. It really is a dandy; let me give you some details.
COMPOSITION
The most fundamental upgrade for the 3.0 was the switch from the use of traditional Kydex polymer to what Bravo engineers consider to be a superior plastic formulation. Here’s what they have to say: “We’ve moved from Kydex to a new diversified plastic known to provide an ideal balance of rigidity, impact strength, and hardness to better protect your firearm at all times.” Additionally, Bravo is now utilizing high precision injection molding rather than the less precise, more labor intensive traditional method of thermo-molding Kydex plastic.
Personally, I think that this was a great move. After several months of regular unpampered use, my 3.0 still looks factory fresh. It has withstood its share of bumps, knocks and nicks without marring, and has completely protected my Glock from damage. Another bonus of this new plastic holster is its slick internal surfaces. Drawing and re-holstering is faster and smoother than with my former concealed carry favorite, my Bravo Torsion IWB mentioned earlier. Additionally, my gun is being spared the obvious “holster wear” so common with traditional abrasive Kydex holster shells.
UNIQUE STRUCTURAL FEATURES
The standout structural feature of the 3.0 is its retention screw. Prior to the 3.0, handgun retention with Bravo holsters was set at the factory with the precise fitting of the holster backing and gun shell. The belt clip/loop screws, which secure the belt attachments to the holster, are also used to press and squeeze the holster halves firmly together around the handgun’s trigger guard to create retention. The problem with this method is that there’s no latitude for adjusting or customizing the holster to better address the user’s unique carry needs. The addition of this simple slotted screw enables the end user to personally adjust his/her handgun’s retention to meet their changing carry needs.
As an example, for the majority of my carry time, I set the retention screw at half-mast. This positively secures my Glock in the holster, but also allows for a fast, smooth draw and re-holster from concealment. But when I go on a hike or for a jog, I increase retention to the max level in order to ensure that my gun doesn’t inadvertently jump from the holster under strenuous activity. Can you imagine how awful it would be to have your pistol fly from its holster and skid down the sidewalk when you jogging in the park or downtown! Folks, this OWB earns an A+ for active sporting types.
ENHANCED COMFORT/CONCEALABILITY
Like all BC holsters, the 3.0 is molded to minimal proportions. This attribute definitely aids with carry comfort and also minimizes “printing” of the gun concealed under your garments. Additionally, the 3.0 backing retains the inward curve that allows the holster to hug your body’s natural curves for enhanced carry comfort and concealability, particularly of the handgun’s grip (the most difficult feature to conceal).
After all, what good is a concealed carry gun, if it doesn’t remain concealed? From my experience with lots of other company’s holsters, BCs excel in this area!
TRADITIONAL BCA FEATURES
Pistol ride depth and cant are adjustable with interchangeable traditional 1 1/2” nylon belt loops and clips (as well as optional pancake-style loops) designed to accommodate conventional carry belt widths. Because the needs and conditions faced by concealed carriers vary widely, variety has become the watchword at Bravo. Holsters are ‘gun specific,’ predominantly right-handed, and are offered in full-size, compact, and subcompact lengths. Models are offered for extended barrels, threaded barrel weapons, light-bearing and RVR (ruggedized miniaturized red dot) equipped I.W.B. and O.W.B. variants, and lastly, all BCs are minimally cut at the top to allow easier access to your handgun’s grip and provide clearance for the slide-mounted optical sights so popular with today’s shooters.
NOTEWORTHY ACCESSORIES
Accessory-wise, B.C. currently offers a fine line of single and double OWB pistol mag pouches, and a service worthy OWB AR mag pouch. Quality stuff! Incidentally, BCA has just released a new carry belt called the Cinturon. Crafted from scuba webbing nylon with an alloy steel buckle, it promises to be ideal for all-day carry comfort and it’s rigid enough to fully support your holstered handgun without dropping or sagging. I can’t wait to give one a test-run and let you know about it!
Before signing off, I’m honored to mention that -- like some many notable American “startup” holster manufacturers (Alien Gear, Vedder, Crossbreed, Galco, and Sharktac) Bravo Concealment has risen from very humble beginning in Alamo, Texas (literally in a tiny room in the back of the Rene Aguirre family home) to become one of our nation’s premier brands. Because this is a company founded by hard-working middle class Americans that appreciate the value of hard work, initiative and innovation, they back all their products with a limited lifetime warranty, a 30-day risk-free trial, and free shipping (FedEx 2nd Day Air).
What’s not to love? Be sure to give them a look-see at www.bravoconcealment.com and don’t forget: Christmas is coming!
