RENO, NV — Notable work and commitment to Nevada’s wildlife will be recognized during the September Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners meeting in Las Vegas when Brett K. Jefferson, of Las Vegas, will receive the Commission’s Wayne E. Kirch Conservation Award.
Jefferson has made a second career for himself by volunteering his time for conserving wildlife. Very few people are willing to sacrifice so much of their personal time and resources for wildlife as Jefferson. He has a long and productive history of working with numerous bighorn sheep non-governmental organizations including the Wild Sheep Foundation, Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn, Nevada Bighorns Unlimited (NBU) – Reno, Fallon – NBU, NBU – Midas, and Elko Bighorns Unlimited. His work coordinating partnerships and fundraising has made him a powerhouse in getting conservation projects done.
The Commission’s Kirch Award judging panel chooses a winner from a pool of nominations sent in from around the state. The judging panel is made up of two wildlife commissioners, Marlene Kirch, daughter of former commissioner Wayne E. Kirch, and four County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife members or outdoor groups.
The Wayne E. Kirch Conservation Award is given annually by the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners to recipients who have demonstrated significant results towards conservation, management or enhancement of wildlife. It is named in memory of Wayne E. Kirch, who served on the Fish and Game Commission for more than 25 years, the longest tenure on the board since its inception in 1877. Kirch passed away in 1989.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife protects, conserves, manages and restores wildlife and its habitat for the aesthetic, scientific, educational, recreational, and economic benefits to citizens of Nevada and the United States, and to promote the safety of persons using vessels on the waters of Nevada. Find us on Facebook, Twitter or visit us at www.ndow.org
