ELKO – Health care and hospitals in Elko are the topic of this month’s Brown Bag History presentation at Northeastern Nevada Museum.
Held on the third Thursday of every other month from noon to 12:45 p.m., attendees are invited to bring a lunch to the museum theater and enjoy a presentation and discussion related to Elko County history.
This month the discussion will be about health care in Elko beginning with Elko County Hospital in 1869 and ending with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital that we know today.
These gatherings are free to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.