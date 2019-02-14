Try 1 month for 99¢
Dr. A.J. Hood

Dr. A.J. Hood on steps of Elko General Hospital

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Health care and hospitals in Elko are the topic of this month’s Brown Bag History presentation at Northeastern Nevada Museum.

Held on the third Thursday of every other month from noon to 12:45 p.m., attendees are invited to bring a lunch to the museum theater and enjoy a presentation and discussion related to Elko County history.

This month the discussion will be about health care in Elko beginning with Elko County Hospital in 1869 and ending with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital that we know today.

These gatherings are free to the public.

