Building stronger schools: State superintendent hears from Elko-area residents

ELKO – Training for special service aides and a better understanding of accommodations for disabled students were among several issues brought to the attention of State Superintendent Jhone Ebert during her statewide listening tour of Nevada school districts.
Ebert, who was appointed in February, made Elko County her seventh stop on Oct. 22, touring schools and meeting with administrators, teachers, parents and community members.
“We’ve learned a lot on the way,” Ebert said. “We’ve learned some wonderful things around the state.”
Many in attendance were parents of a current Elko County School District student and shared their thoughts on a wide range of topics.
One of those topics was the funding formula that raised concerns during this year's legislative session. Other in attendance raised concerns regarding students with disabilities and the need for more autonomy in rural school districts.
<h3>Special education training
Parents described firsthand and secondhand situations involving the lack of trained staff for special education students.
“The aides definitely need something else in order to help these children with disabilities and behavioral problems,” said one parent who has a friend who works as an aide in the school district. “They need additional training and probably additional help.”
Protecting children with disabilities and ensuring their privacy is essential, said another parent, “but at our school, we have students being hurt every day by other kids who have disabilities.”
That parent tearfully described seeing her son endure mistreatment from some students who have individual education plans, or IEPs, due to learning or behavioral disabilities.
“I’m sorry, but it makes me cry because one of them is my kid, and he takes it because he’s that kind of kid. It doesn’t bother him. Well, why should he go to school like that every day because our administrators don’t have the support to manage this? And our teachers don’t have the training or the support in the classroom to make things run so that my kid, who wants to learn, can.”
“The laws are written well. The problem is, we don’t understand them. Even our teachers and our principals don’t necessarily understand them,” she continued.
“We have some amazing teachers at our school. They have no support,” she said.
<h3>Autonomy
Giving more instructional time to teachers instead of more testing was another concern brought to Ebert. Elko County Commissioner Jon Karr, who served for 13 years on the county school board, said he did not understand why testing goals and benchmarks changed frequently.
“Cherry pick some of the good parts of [tests] and stick to it,” Karr said. “If you want to fix it and how you evaluate it, don’t keep changing what your goal is.”
Karr also emphasized giving teachers more leeway in meeting a child’s needs in the classroom.
“We should be able to have teachers use their skills in how to teach,” Karr said, adding that there should also be a focus on administrator evaluations.
School district trustee and board president Teresa Dastrup told Ebert that Elko County teachers would appreciate more autonomy instead of more mandates.
“The people in this district know the district, and having more autonomy to run our district, instead of the constant mandates, would be greatly beneficial to the districts,” Dastrup said. “They know what our schools need better than someone who doesn’t live here.”
<h3>Funding formula
You have free articles remaining.
Assemblyman John Ellison addressed the funding formula issue and asked the Nevada Department of Education to keep rural school districts informed about developments in the formula.
“It goes to show you that some of the money is not getting out in the rural areas where it needs to be,” Ellison said. “I wanted to let you know there are problems out in the rural areas, and I think this new formula is not going to help some of these rural areas.
“Elko County School District is going to take a major hit, “Ellison continued. “I’m hoping when you guys get into these formulas, and we see what these numbers are going to be, we can sit down and look. … I think it’s important every school district understand what they’re facing in the near future with this formula.”
The economies of scale make Elko County “unique,” Karr said.
“Everybody likes to say they're unique, but in this case, Elko is unique, and I hope they do take that into consideration with the funding formula,” Karr added.
Ebert explained the state’s funding formula had not been changed in 52 years and is “one of the oldest in the nation.”
“Think about your student population in Elko 52 years ago and think about your student population today,” Ebert said.
Today, there are “differently-abled students and English language learners, and so the funding formula now does not take into consideration the differentiation of our students and what their needs are for graduation requirements,” Ebert said. “The way the money flows now, it does not take that into consideration.”
Adjustments for small schools, small districts, and costs of living depending on specific locations throughout the state were added to the law.
“So those three cost adjustments will be considered,” Ebert said.
<h3>Touring schools
Ebert’s two-day visit included tours of schools, including Elko High School and Mountain View Elementary.
During a tour of the welding class at Elko High School, she said she was looking for indications of self-assessment from students, especially those who may go to work at the mines.
“I’m checking to see if they understand why they are doing it. Can the students self-assess? Then they’re growing,” she said. “When they can see what quality work is and understand and own it themselves, it’s a great day.”
Ebert said when she was appointed, she was asked what her platform would be as state superintendent. First, she said she set out to travel to school districts throughout the state and learn from each one what made them successful.
“We’re going to identify what we’re doing well and make sure that we can replicate it because we need to learn how to get better faster in the work we do.”
The legislative session saw 83 education bills submitted.
“Some of them I wholeheartedly agreed with, others I came in the middle of the session and they were already well on their way,” Ebert said.
Referring to autonomy, Ebert said she was in favor of giving teachers space “to do their work and do it well,” adding that the Nevada Department of Education would work with legislators and Gov. Steve Sisolak.
“We’re going to work as a department with those that put statute into place, our legislators and our governor who signs off on bills, to take things off the plate of our educators to create more space to do the work they do extremely well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Jon Karr was on the school board for years and did nothing for the teachers. All he wanted was the health insurance. It’s time we did something for the average kid and stop wasting money on special education. If the parents did drugs or drank during pregnancy why are the tax payers punished? The current special education system is a waste of time and money!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.