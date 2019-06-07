The Burger King McLamore Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Burger King brand, announced they awarded $4 million in scholarships through the Burger King Scholars program to nearly 3,000 deserving high school seniors.
“We see scholarships as our way of investing in the future of our community and helping students reach their full potential.” said Gary Moore, VP of Operations, HB Boys LC, a local Burger King owner, who supports the Burger King Scholars program each year.
This year’s local scholarship recipients are Jesse Perez, Burger King employee; Radhika Bhakta, Elko High School; Alexis Elquist, Elko High School; Cooper Jones, Elko High School; and Zane Rodriguez, Wells High School.
In total, with support of local Burger King owners across the U.S., the Burger King McLamore Foundation has awarded nearly $39 million in scholarships over the last decade to more than 36,000 students. Scholars are selected based on their grade point average, community service and leadership experience.
