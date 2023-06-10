Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on June 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with Elko Cancer Network at the Northeastern Nevada Museum located at 1515 Idaho Street.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items catered by We Cater to You, sample a variety of tasty beverages, enjoy music by Troy Eden and David Lockie, and enter for a chance to win some incredible giveaways.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

The Elko Cancer Network is a community non-profit organization that seeks to improve the health and well-being of cancer patients and survivors in the Northeastern Nevada area.

Elko Cancer Network can assist in connecting patients/survivors with volunteers and/or providers that can offer support and needed services during and after cancer treatment; educating the community on the prevention and early detection of cancer; and more.

To learn more, call Board Members Debbie Anderson, 775-748-2049, Fabrizza Baeza, 775-388-0394 or visit their website at elkocancernetwork.org.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.