Business pathways opens up college and career possibilities

ELKO — Some students are getting college credit at a reduced cost before they receive their high school diploma thanks to the business pathways program through the career technical education program.
Three members of Spring Creek High School’s Future Business Leaders of America and their adviser, Tiffany Williams, explained how the business pathways program is not only preparing them for college but for life after high school. They presented to the Elko County School Board of Trustees on Sept. 11.
“Dual-enrollment students walk out [of high school] with about a full year of college done,” Williams said.
Launched in 2015 by the Nevada Department of Education, the college and career readiness program is designed to prepare high school students for employment in their chosen field. Students can begin working on their pathway as early as middle school, or receive advisement from their guidance counselor if they wish to start later.
According to the mission statement, the CTE program seeks “to improve student achievement and educator effectiveness by ensuring opportunities, facilitating learning and promoting excellence.”
Several fields of study are covered in the CTE pathways program, including agriculture and natural resources; business and marketing education; heath sciences and public safety; hospitality, human services and education; information and media technologies; and skilled and technical sciences.
In addition to FBLA, the Distributive Education Clubs of America and the Health Occupations Students of America have been elevated from extracurricular to co-curricular, allowing students to earn credits toward a two-year degree at one of four community colleges throughout the state.
Williams, who is in her ninth year of advising FBLA, said she has watched the career and technical student organizations such as DECA, FCCLA, FFA, HOSA, SkillsUSA, along with FBLA, become co-curricular activities thanks to the business administration pathways program, in which students can earn up to nine college credits and more at Great Basin College
“Kudos to the college because for high school students taking classes, GBC cuts the tuition in half, which really makes it nice … and the school district pays for the English and history classes,” Williams said.
However, it’s not as simple as being in the program and a member of FBLA, as students must pass an end-of-program test and workplace readiness skills assessment and maintain good grades, Williams explained.
“There are certain criteria they have to pass. It’s not a freebie,” Williams said. “They have to pass a couple of tests, and they have to keep a 3.0 CTE career pathway GPA. They can’t stay in for three years and get the college credits.”
Harrison Jones, FBLA state president thanked the board of trustees for their support of the program and praised it for reducing much of the financial burden that he estimated at about $40,000.
“Largely due to these two programs, I’m excited to say that I will be graduating with at least 35 college credits from Great Basin College and the University of Nevada, Reno,” Jones said. “I will have paid a total of $179.39. As far as I know, that’s almost unheard of ….”
The CTE co-curricular clubs are also receiving a boost, with Spring Creek’s FBLA the highest-performing chapter in the state, including Las Vegas, Jones said.
“[That’s] including members and state positions,” Jones added.
Other SCHS state officers include Shailee Anderson, eastern region vice president and Michala Matovina, vice president of service, along with Jones as state president.
The chapter is also coming off of a successful national competition in July that sent 19 students to Baltimore, Maryland where four students received national recognition in sales presentation and broadcast journalism competitions.
Matovina and chapter treasurer Kierra Watson said they have seen the combined benefits of being FBLA members enrolled in the business pathways program since their freshman year, some of which go beyond the classroom.
For Matovina, receiving a push from Williams to run for state office was a defining moment.
“If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t have ran for state office and I probably wouldn’t have realized how much I love community service, because we are such a community involved chapter,” Matovina said. “That’s when I realized I really love what I do, and I really like being able to serve at the state level.”
Watson, who placed third at nationals in sales presentation, said her involvement in FBLA transformed her from a shy freshman to “a confident young woman.”
“Joining FBLA was forcing me to step out of my comfort zone,” Watson said. “I have college credits and the business program has helped me learn and grow so much.”
Although it may seem like just a business class, both girls said they were getting much more from it.
“The business program has helped me learn and grow so much because it’s not just a business class, it’s a life class,” Watson said, and Matovina agreed.
“I know how to write a resume, do a job interview and speak,” Matovina said. “I didn’t realize the impact FBLA would have on me.”
Watson, who also placed third in the national competition for sales marketing, said she saw her own transformation in just a matter of a few years.
“I grew from a timid freshman girl who wouldn’t talk in front of anybody, to a confident young woman who is creating her journey and starting her journey in the business world.” Watson said.
