ELKO – In just three months time Elko will be under siege as a group of artists and arts event organizers come to town for the Elko Mural Expo.
Muralists from near and far will don their painter’s pants, pop the tops off a rainbow of spray paint colors and “paint the town.” A number of businesses, the Downtown Business Association and the City of Elko have allocated walls and funds for the project.
The nonprofit organization Art Spot Reno has teamed up with the City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board to produce their first rural Nevada event. Art Spot Reno is well known for its efforts in bringing color and joy to downtown Reno during their first expo in 2017.
“I think that the entire community of Elko has been amazing at embracing the whole thing,” said Catherine Wines, chair for the advisory board. “It’s so generous of Art Spot Reno to come and do this.”
So far the following businesses are participating in the event by offering up a wall: Blach Distributing, Capriola’s, Living Stones Church, Ormaza Properties, Roy’s, Ruby Mountain Pawn, Stockmen’s Casino, the Taber Building and Vogue Dry Cleaners.
According to Eric Brook, Art Spot Reno co-founder, the Western Folklife Center will host a gallery exhibition of all the muralists during the festival. The UNR Virtual Reality Mural Tour of Reno will present a free showing, also at the Western Folklife Center.
“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved so far,” Brooks said. “I particularly want to thank the sponsors and the city in having the vision of what this event will bring to, not only the residents, but to the entire city in becoming an arts destination.”
