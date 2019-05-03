ELKO – More than $800 was donated to the Committee Against Domestic Violence and Harbor House during the 2019 Women in Business luncheon on April 24.
Marianne McKown, executive director of CADV, was presented with $865 by Kassidy Arbillaga and Lizz Todd, advertising representatives for the Elko Daily Free Press.
CADV was chosen as this year’s recipient of the proceeds from a raffle during the luncheon that was attended by 152 people and sponsored by the Elko Daily Free Press. Prizes included gift bags and gift cards from Elko-area businesses.
The next Women in Business luncheon is scheduled for April 24, 2020.
