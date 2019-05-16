{{featured_button_text}}
Relay for Life

Participants walk the track at Elko High School during a previous Relay for Life fundraiser.

 Submitted

Submitted

Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society with events in 5,200 communities and 20 countries around the word with thousands of participants, volunteers and supporters.

Through various fundraisers, more than $400 million is raised annually and used for research in every type of cancer and for providing free information and services to cancer patients and their caregivers.

Elko’s Relay for Life is Saturday, May 18, with a goal to raise $50,000 locally.

For more information or to be a part of Relay for Life, contact Angela West at 775-777-1200 or mail her at awest@roi-mca.com.

