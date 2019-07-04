'Carlin 13' celebrated

CARLIN – The story of 13 Chinese Carlin residents did not end with their burial in the Carlin City Cemetery a year ago.
In fact, the Carlin 13 — as they are now called — has gained international attention and sparked a wave of renewed interest in the history of the railroad town, especially during the 150th Golden Spike Anniversary this year.
On Thursday, as part of Carlin’s Fourth of July celebration, a plaque honoring “the oldest citizens of Carlin” was unveiled during a ceremony in the city cemetery next to the graves of the 13 men whose caskets were discovered in 1996.
Dedicated by the Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association and funded by collections from Chinese communities in California and Utah, the plaque honors Carlin residents for their efforts in bringing the remains back to be re-interred in a traditional ceremony.
“I think it’s an incredible story of community,” said CRWDA president Michael Kwan. “People from all walks of life coming together to recognize people that they didn’t know.”
“I think these guys would have been amazed at how they’re getting the respect that was due to them to begin with,” said archaeologist Tim Murphy. He and his wife Donna retrieved the remains last year from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas archaeology department and brought them to Carlin for reburial.
Min Zhou, with U Channel TV based out of Santa Clara, California, filmed the dedication for her documentary “Going Home,” that traces the story of the Carlin 13. For her, working on her film has been “an unforgettable experience.”
A preview of her unfinished documentary was shown at the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad in May. Although incomplete, Zhou said the response has been overwhelming.
“Even without the ending, people were moved to tears,” Zhou said. “I was also touched by the story.”
Retired Salt Lake City Judge Raymond Uno, 88, once worked on the railroad near Palisade himself as a 15-year-old during the summers between school. He and his wife Yoshiko traveled to Carlin to see the dedication ceremony because of the Carlin 13’s historical significance in light of the 150th anniversary of the Golden Spike.
“I think it is a really significant activity on the part of the people of Carlin to remember these people who have contributed so much in terms of building the railroad,” Uno said.
“I think this is a proud moment for the Chinese people who have essentially been forgotten as far as their contribution is concerned,” Uno added. “I think for their children and grandchildren, this is something that they can take pride in.”
Recently, another Chinese grave was discovered when a brick broken into pieces was found in the Carlin cemetery by Carlin City Councilwoman Margaret Johnston.
Thanks to a member of the Chinese media who visited Carlin to interview Li Chin and Johnston, the man’s descendants were found living in New York City and Chicago. Unfortunately, neither could travel to Thursday’s dedication, Chin said.
“They called me [and said] they cannot come, but they are very, very happy,” Chin said.
Within the past year, families related to two of the Carlin 13 have been located.
The dedication was part of all-day festivities in Carlin that included the opening of the Carlin Historical Society’s museum. Housed in a former Carlin brick schoolhouse, the museum features an exhibit about the Carlin 13 and a timeline of Carlin’s history with photographs.
Bob Munger, vice president of the historical society and 24-year resident of Carlin, greeted visitors as they stepped inside the museum. He said he has noticed that residents have become more “motivated” recently.
“There’s been a resurgence of energy that I haven’t’ seen in this town in a very, very long time,” Munger said. “This was quite a place in its day. I think it can be again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.