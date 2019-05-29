CARLIN – A year after 13 Chinese residents were reburied in the Carlin City Cemetery, another ceremony is planned on July 4 with the dedication of a monument to their lives by the Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association.
Coinciding with the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, the new monument comes on the heels of the discovery of families related to two of the “Carlin 13.”
“We haven’t had updates yet, but they have been found,” said Margaret Johnston, Carlin City Council member.
The story of the Carlin 13, as they are now known, gained international attention after the formal burial ceremony in Carlin on July 3. It drew interest from the CRWDA, Chinese historical societies throughout the United States, and even the Chinese government, Johnston said.
Bricks found near the original grave site were translated by Li Ju Chin, who led the movement to have the remains returned for a formal Chinese burial, and the information eventually reached Chinese authorities.
“The Chinese government helped look for the families of the stones,” Johnston said. “We’re waiting to hear back from them.”
The latest news is part of a whirlwind 11 months for Johnston, Chin and the city of Carlin itself. Johnston and Chin traveled to Salt Lake City earlier this month to receive a community advocacy award from the CRWDA at the Golden Spike Conference.
During that conference, they attended the Golden Spike Celebration at Promontory Point and saw an early screening of “Going Home,” a yet-to-be-finished documentary by Min Zhou on the Carlin 13.
Expected to conclude with the monument dedication in July, Zhou’s film tells of the town’s efforts to bring back the remains of the 13 Chinese men that were excavated in 1996 for archaeological research, first at the state museum in Carson City and then at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
But at the time of the excavation, Chin conducted a traditional Chinese ceremony and made a promise to return the bodies back to the earth. As the years passed, she said she felt she had let down those ancestors who once lived and worked in Carlin.
“They never returned, and that made me very sad and mad,” Chin recalled. “I felt really bad [as though we] forgot them and forgot the promise.”
She began telling the customers at her restaurant, Chin’s Café, of her desire to get the remains back to Carlin, asking anyone for help.
“I never thought it [would] take that long,” she said. “I’m getting old, and I want it done before I get too old and forget.”
About 21 years later, and with the help of Johnston, the remains were finally released from UNLV’s archaeological department and brought back to Carlin for a formal reburial that included a food and drink offering, incense, and other traditional ceremonial rituals.
“Margaret made my dream come true,” Chin said. “Yeah, it did take a long time, but we made it. I’m so happy.”
Johnston thanked the many Carlin citizens who helped with the ceremony, along with Home Depot in Elko for a donation of materials and supplies needed to construct and paint 13 caskets. The experience brought the town together, she said.
“I feel as community leaders that it’s our responsibility to make sure that everybody has a voice,” Johnston said. “We couldn’t have accomplished it without Carlin citizens.”
Since last summer and the celebration of the town’s 150th anniversary, Carlin has set a course for the future while paying tribute to the town’s former railroad past with the establishment of a historical society and museum.
Several new businesses have come into the town, including Smasher’s Café, First Choice Physical Therapy, and Family Dental Care. Additionally, the restoration of the recently acquired Catholic Church has sparked discussion of it becoming a community or events center once it is restored.
However, it has been the Carlin 13 that initially put the town back on the map, and started a resurgence of the former railroad town, Johnston said.
“We’re old, we’re tiny, and we’re worn out, but we’ve got a new breath of life in us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.