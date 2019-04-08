Carlin FCCLA represented our school and school district extraordinarily well in the Nevada FCCLA State Leadership Conference, which is the premier event for Nevada’s FCCLA members, advisers, and FCCLA supporters.
The conference was held March 5-7 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. Seventeen Carlin FCCLA members recently returned from three days of incredible training, motivational speakers, and intense competition.
Kayla Kinney and Sara Anthony are humbled as advisers to lead such an incredible group of young people. Student members competed in both state (PEP), and National STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition Events). Carlin had 11 out of 13 teams/individuals earn first place with nine winning first place Gold Medals! Members placing first or second in their respective events qualified for the FCCLA National Leadership Conference to be held this summer in Anaheim, California June 28- July 5.
Any support would be greatly appreciated to allow these wonderful students to represent, Carlin, Elko County and the State of Nevada at the National Leadership Conference.
STAR Events- National Qualifiers
Job Interview- Sr. Eon Sitizel- Silver- 3rd place (alternate)-Madison Ellefson- Gold- 1st Place
Sports Nutrition Jr. Miranda & Garren- 1st- Gold Sr. Dustin & Cierra- 1st- Silver
Life Event Planning Jr. Addie- 1st-Silver Sr. Austin- 1st-Gold
Food Innovations Jr. Paige & Lizzie- 1st Gold Sr. Jayden & Chris- 1st Gold
National Programs in Action-Austin & Lachelle- 1st Gold
Teach & Train John- 2nd Gold
Say Yes to FCS-Bodie- 1st Gold
Recycle & Redesign-Quincy- 1st Gold
Hospitality, Tourism & Recreation Lachelle- 1st Gold
State (PEP) Events
Chapter Banner- Bronze, Food Safety and Sanitation—Bronze-Quincy- Silver-Lizzie, Paige, Miranda, Garren, Addie, Chris, Eon, John, Madi, and Bodie.
Fiber Arts-Gold- Jaira and Lachelle
FCCLA Knowledge Bowl-3rd Place Bronze- Madi, John, and Eon 2nd Place Silver- Austin, Lachelle, Garren, & Miranda- Nevada FCCLA Make a Wish Smile Challenge Contest Winners- Certificate
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.