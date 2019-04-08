{{featured_button_text}}
Carlin High School FCCLA

Carlin High School FCCLA students traveled to Reno in March for the State Leadership Conference. Bottom row from left, Bodie Callen, Christopher George, Austin Sexton, Dustin Harris, John Gamble and Eon Stitzel. Middle Row: Quincy Doxey, Jayden Ginter, Lachelle Doxey, Elizabeth Faulk, Cierra Water, Addie Comstock, Madison Ellefson and Paige Welch. Front Row: Jaira Bencomo- Espanozia, Garren Graves and Miranda Rainville.

 Submitted

Carlin FCCLA represented our school and school district extraordinarily well in the Nevada FCCLA State Leadership Conference, which is the premier event for Nevada’s FCCLA members, advisers, and FCCLA supporters.

The conference was held March 5-7 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. Seventeen Carlin FCCLA members recently returned from three days of incredible training, motivational speakers, and intense competition.

Kayla Kinney and Sara Anthony are humbled as advisers to lead such an incredible group of young people. Student members competed in both state (PEP), and National STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition Events). Carlin had 11 out of 13 teams/individuals earn first place with nine winning first place Gold Medals! Members placing first or second in their respective events qualified for the FCCLA National Leadership Conference to be held this summer in Anaheim, California June 28- July 5.

Any support would be greatly appreciated to allow these wonderful students to represent, Carlin, Elko County and the State of Nevada at the National Leadership Conference.

STAR Events- National Qualifiers

Job Interview- Sr. Eon Sitizel- Silver- 3rd place (alternate)-Madison Ellefson- Gold- 1st Place

Sports Nutrition Jr. Miranda & Garren- 1st- Gold Sr. Dustin & Cierra- 1st- Silver

Life Event Planning Jr. Addie- 1st-Silver Sr. Austin- 1st-Gold

Food Innovations Jr. Paige & Lizzie- 1st Gold Sr. Jayden & Chris- 1st Gold

National Programs in Action-Austin & Lachelle- 1st Gold

Teach & Train John- 2nd Gold

Say Yes to FCS-Bodie- 1st Gold

Recycle & Redesign-Quincy- 1st Gold

Hospitality, Tourism & Recreation Lachelle- 1st Gold

State (PEP) Events

Chapter Banner- Bronze, Food Safety and Sanitation—Bronze-Quincy- Silver-Lizzie, Paige, Miranda, Garren, Addie, Chris, Eon, John, Madi, and Bodie.

Fiber Arts-Gold- Jaira and Lachelle

FCCLA Knowledge Bowl-3rd Place Bronze- Madi, John, and Eon 2nd Place Silver- Austin, Lachelle, Garren, & Miranda- Nevada FCCLA Make a Wish Smile Challenge Contest Winners- Certificate

