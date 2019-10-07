Carlin High School homecoming celebrated

CARLIN – Carlin High School celebrated homecoming during their game against Eureka, crowning king and queen of the royal court.
Senior Lachelle Doxey was crowned queen and John Henderson king on Carlin’s football field.
The senior class was also named the spirit week winners.
Below are images from the game, courtesy of photographer Justin Doxey of Concept Imagery.
