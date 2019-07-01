Carlin Fourth of July Schedule

7 a.m. Poker Walk at the Carlin City Park

9 a.m. Chinese Railroad Worker’s Association Plaque dedication at the Carlin Cemetery

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grand opening of the exhibit “Lost Chinese Cemetery of Carlin” at the Carlin Museum

11 a.m. Entries line up for parade at Scott’s Market; prizes to be given for floats, vintage cars, bicycles, UTVs and horses.

Noon: Parade begins.

Noon to 3 p.m. Time capsule items on display at booth in City Park

1 p.m. Presentation of colors at Carlin City Park followed by cake walk, bingo, kids games, bounce house, and waterslide

4 p.m. Burial of time capsule at the Carlin Museum

5 p.m. Tailgate pot luck and barbecue at the Carlin Library. Bring your own meat and side dish to share.

Fireworks at dusk