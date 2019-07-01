{{featured_button_text}}
Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association

The Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association will mark the burial of 13 Carlin Chinese men with a monument dedicated to their discovery and the efforts of Carlin citizens to bring them home at a ceremony at 9 a.m. July 4 in the Carlin Cemetery. 

CARLIN – The City of Carlin’s all-day Fourth of July celebration will “Honor the Past and Celebrate the Future” with a dedication ceremony for the 13 Chinese immigrants, time capsule, parade and fireworks.

A plaque will be dedicated by the Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association at 9 a.m. in the Carlin City Cemetery in honor of the 13 Chinese men who were reburied a year ago after their remains were exhumed in 1998 and moved to the archaeology department at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The dedication also coincides with the grand opening of an exhibit at the Carlin Museum that tells about the lost Chinese Cemetery in Carlin and a time capsule that will be buried at 4 p.m.

Other events throughout the day include a parade at noon and old-fashioned Fourth of July activities at the Carlin City Park such as a cake walk, games and a cornhole tournament.

The tailgate pot luck and barbecue starts at 5 p.m. at the Carlin Library. Fireworks will go off at dusk.

