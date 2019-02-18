CARLIN – Carlin Combined Schools hosts the second annual STEM Fest, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 inside the Carlin High School Gym.
Science, technology, engineering and math exhibits will be displayed by several groups including the Carlin B.O.B. Squad, Defense Threat Agency from the Department of Defense in Washington, D.C., Discovery Dome 3D Scientific Films, and Carlin students’ science fair projects.
The free event also features interactive booths from businesses within the Elko and Carlin community area. Food and beverages will be available.
Carlin Combined Schools is located at 552 8th Street. For information, call 775-754-6317.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.