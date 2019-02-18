Try 1 month for 99¢
CARLIN – Carlin Combined Schools hosts the second annual STEM Fest, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 inside the Carlin High School Gym.

Science, technology, engineering and math exhibits will be displayed by several groups including the Carlin B.O.B. Squad, Defense Threat Agency from the Department of Defense in Washington, D.C., Discovery Dome 3D Scientific Films, and Carlin students’ science fair projects.

The free event also features interactive booths from businesses within the Elko and Carlin community area. Food and beverages will be available.

Carlin Combined Schools is located at 552 8th Street. For information, call 775-754-6317.

