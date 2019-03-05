CARLIN — The gymnasium of Carlin Combined Schools was filled with over 450 students and community members when the second annual Carlin STEM Fest was held on Feb. 20, doubling in attendance from the 2018 event.
The STEM Fest celebrates the local use science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in a variety of daily life and job scenarios. The event bridges the community, local businesses and schools and offers hands-on activities that demonstrates how STEM skills are used in, or influence, our everyday lives.
The science fair portion of the STEM Fest highlighted over 40 posters from students at the Carlin Combined Schools. Exhibitors at STEM Fest included the DoD’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Oak Ridge Associated University, Nevada Department of Transportation, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Southwest Gas, Newmont, Barrick, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Bonanza Produce, El Aero, Great Basin College, Nevada Space Center, Elko Amateur Radio Club, STEMHer, Wells Rural Electric Company, Acton Young Entrepreneurs, Total Eyecare, PACE Coalition, Nevada Outdoor School, and Khoury’s. Student exhibitors included the FIRST Tech Challenge Robotic Team, the B.O.B Squad.
The expansion from the traditional science fair concept into a STEM Festival reinforces the reality that “science” is so much more than just a “hypothesis based” application. STEM Festivals allow for the inclusion, and celebration of, technology, engineering, and mathematics and the true interdisciplinary nature of jobs in our local area.
The STEM Fest helps to link the real world with classroom lessons as more local schools do more STEM in their classrooms. Students are becoming more familiar and beginning to excel at the Science and Engineering Practices that the National Research Council, National Science Teachers Association, and American Association for the Advancement of Science have identified. The Science and Engineering Practices are those things that scientists and engineers do daily, such as asking questions, collecting and analyzing, data, and communicating information. These are important skills that cut across disciplines, and serve as the basis of the Nevada Academic Content Standards for Science which were adopted by the Nevada Department of Education in 2014.
The Carlin STEM Fest was organized by Carlin Combined Schools teachers Janie Kimble, Donita Duvall, and Melissa Jones, with assistance from the Open-Gate Foundation. The Open-Gate Foundation is a Nevada nonprofit Corporation that exists to support STEM education in Nevada. Open-Gate Foundation also supports similar STEM Festivals in Fernley and Ely. For more information visit www.opengatestem.com.
