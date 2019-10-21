Aberdeen, Maryland — Michael Bloomfield of Spring Creek was one of eight high school teachers who attended the Joint Science and Technology Institute, a professional development opportunity to expand his knowledge and experience in science, technology, engineering and math.
Bloomfield is a life, earth, and physical science teacher at Carlin Combined School in Carlin.
Bloomfield collaborated with scientists and conducted research activities in laboratories at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense. Bloomfield’s research involved characterization of dimethyl trisulfide. The 2019 teacher research projects included:
• A Further Characterization of Dimethyl Trisulfide (DMTS), a Novel Cyanide Medical Countermeasure
• Mass Spectrometry for the Warfighter
• From Histology to Ultrastructural Pathology
• Assessment of Novel Anticonvulsants in a Rat Model of Nerve Agent-Induced Seizures
• Development of a Liquid Chromatography-Based Method for the Detection and Quantification of Dimethyl Trisulfide
• Rapid Prototyping and Military Packaging
• Modeling of Molecular Transport through Material with Pores and Voids
The professional development externship, held July 27 through August 9, was a fully funded research opportunity for high school teachers from the United States and from U.S. Department of Defense schools around the world. It was funded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Joint Science Technology Office for Chemical and Biological Defense and managed by Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education. Teachers gained experience and knowledge of STEM research so they are better equipped to engage and guide students toward STEM career paths.
“By immersing teachers in STEM research in professional lab environments, they became excited about emerging sciences and felt encouraged to investigate STEM career opportunities,” said ORISE section manager Jennifer Tyrell.
For a complete list of JSTI teacher researchers visit, https://orise.orau.gov/jsti/participants.htm
