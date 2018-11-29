Carousing with Krampus

ELKO – Nowadays Christmas is synonymous with joy and bounty. In pagan Europe the cold, dark season could be brutal. Winter solstice celebrations often portrayed these realities, and rituals formed to disburse the ghosts that were known to lurk in the shadows.
About 1,500 years ago a demonic figure named Krampus also took hold of the folklore scene in the Austrian and German alpine regions. As Christianity developed in the area, Krampus became an evil sidekick to Santa Claus, or the yin to Kris Kringle’s yang.
“Krampus is the polar opposite of Santa, but they travel together in Germany,” Kat Bradford said. “It’s not Santa who puts coal in your stocking, it’s Krampus. He also hits bad children with birch branches.”
In Germany, Dec. 5 is known as “Krampusnacht.” This is the time when Krampus, a horned and hooved devil, visits children’s homes and, if they have been bad, leaves them with a bundle of sticks. If they have been really bad, Krampus might grab the misfits, stuff them in a sack and dump them in the river.
The following day is called “Nikolastaug,” or St. Nicholas’ Day. This is when good children receive gifts.
Although Krampus was originally a sort-of Germanic “Boogie Man,” he is now a celebrated cultural entity. In modern day cities like Salzburg Krampus revelers gather in the streets to be a part of Krampus parades where people dress in horned and furred costumes. They carry sticks to thrash onlookers’ legs. Children run and scream and adults often dodge the sticks, as well, but the whole show is all in good fun.
Now the Krampus character has decided to come to Elko and the public can participate in a celebration of this devilish, yet much loved, beast.
“We are having contests for dressing up,” Eva Owsian, Bradford’s Krampus event collaborator said. We want them to be as original as possible. We also plan on having some crazy games.”
Businesses interested in donating prizes for the contests can contact Owsian.
Bradford and Owsian decided to hold the event because it would be a good time for the community.
“We thought this would be fun and different for adults,” Owsian said. “When I started leaning towards Wiccan and pagan belief systems he comes up. We pretty much know about all the bad guys.”
Good Time Charlie’s is hosting the party and they are brewing up a special “Krampus Punch” for the evening.
“Charlie’s is a really fun place and they were receptive to this,” Owsian said.
The celebration is open to those who are 21 and over.
Owsian, who is known as the “Crochet Queen,” has gone all out for the bash, taking two weeks to crochet a Krampus-style bonnet, complete with horns.
