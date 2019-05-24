ELKO – The Olympic Games of ancient Greece are held every two years, but participants involved in Special Olympics take part in competitions on a yearly basis. Both events share a love of sportsmanship, compassion and hope, as symbolized by the flaming torch.
The Special Olympic Games will take place May 31 in Reno.
On May 24 a group of local law enforcement officers and employees lit the torch at the Elko Department of Public Safety Office. Each runner took a turn holding the torch high, heading west on Idaho Street to a staging area at CVS.
Area director Dan Allred, coach Tami Allred, four Special Olympics participants, volunteers and Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza waited in the parking lot for the escorted team.
“Special Olympics is led largely in fundraising and volunteering by law enforcement,” said Allred. “Right now all over the state law enforcement agencies are running the Olympic torch getting ready for the summer games that are happening in Reno.”
The Special Olympics Nevada Torch Run moved up the state from Boulder City and will be carried to its final destination in Reno.
According to a report put out by Special Olympics Nevada, Nevada officers have raised more than $3 million since 2002. Last year they brought in $297,000.
Dan Allred said he and Tami had just returned from the Northern Nevada Regional Games. He said 15 local athletes competed in 39 track and field events and they brought back 39 medals.
“We have about 30 to 35 athletes but many of them are working today,” Dan said.
“If there is another article in the newspaper on this I am making copies for my grandpa,” said Tanya Hoffman, a regular Special Olympian. “I did awesome [in the recent competition.] I got to see my grandpa. He came up to see me. I got first place in the softball throw and got a gold medal.”
Hoffman was also awarded two silver medals in the 50-meter and 100-meter walk.
“What is your favorite event, Tanya?” Dan asked.
“All of them,” Hoffman said. “It’s just so interesting.”
Bruce Thompson recently won a gold medal in the shot put event.
“I finally beat the [other] kid after three years competing with him,” Thompson said. “I think my farthest [throw] last year was 7 meters and 93 centimeters.”
Dan Allred explained that Thompson is unique because he has represented the U.S. in the international competition.
“In 2007 I got chosen out of three of us to go to Shanghai, China for bowling,” Thompson said. “It was way different. It was on the coast. It was the first time I had ever flown. I had never been out of Nevada.”
He brought home a gold medal from the adventure.
“My part is mainly to get behind these kids,” said Narvaiza. “This will be my first event. I am really looking forward to actually going down there and participating. We pass out the medals.”
“When you talk to the athletes about what they want to do they say they want to compete, meet the pageant attendants and they want law enforcement there to put their ribbons and medals on them,” Dan said. “When they see him again next year they will come running up to him. They don’t forget.”
Lights flashed as the two escort cars approached the parking lot, guiding the law enforcement torch team. As they approached the small crowd the Special Olympics participants gave the team "high fives."
The torch was passed to Ryan Allred, who will be competing in Reno. He smiled and held the flame high, his face beaming with hope and admiration as he and others walked to the Sheriff’s Office, their final destination for the torch run.
