Carson City therapist: How to deal with stress and despair

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the COVID-19 pandemic death toll reaches nearly 100,000 in the U.S. and continues to rise, as do the numbers of unemployed, living with fear, anxiety, stress and even despair has become the new norm in Nevada and beyond.

And it’s understandable. Nearly 30 percent of Nevadans are unemployed, the highest percentage in the nation. National experts are predicting at least 40 percent of the more than 40 million unemployed Americans will not get their jobs back.

Those aren’t just facts. They’re a recipe for a mental tsunami.

I reached out to some Nevada therapists to get their thoughts and suggestions for therapeutic techniques for finding some light at the end of the tunnel — or at least some ways to relax.

Here are some ideas from Heather DeAngeli, a licensed clinical social worker and a clinical supervisor at Vitality VIP in Carson City.

She uses mindfulness and meditation, popular relaxation techniques these days. They’re a series of breathing and concentration exercises anyone can do in a small space, no technology or conversation needed.