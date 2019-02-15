ELKO — Locals have been enjoying tea time for a good cause for a decade now.
Elko’s popular family friendly fundraiser turns 10 this year. The 10th Annual Afternoon Tea Benefit for CASA will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The long time fundraiser is hosted by the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and supports local foster children.
Northeastern Nevada CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) came to Elko 12 years ago and is a volunteer, nonprofit organization that appoints individuals to advocate for children in the foster care system.
These advocates are the eyes and ears of the court in a unique, independent way, to act like a parent would in regard to all the various needs of a child.
The organization has been fortunate to have a lot of support from the community, and has been able to provide an advocate to every child in need.
“We’re very proud of the fact that we’ve survived when other places in the state have not. We have been able to provide a CASA volunteer for every child. it’s very rare for a CASA program to be able to provide that for every child,” said CASA Director Alana McKinney.
McKinney credits the Elko County community and the local CASA volunteers here for their longtime success.
“The community really steps up in Elko County, especially for this many years consistently. Elko is unique, between the mines, the organizations, and the community. Whenever we struggle we have somebody pull through and help us out,” said McKinney.
According to McKinney, Elko has dedicated volunteers who have truly made a difference in the lives of local children.
“We are very blessed with the people that represent our program, they’re truly an elite group of volunteers who stick in there no matter what. This job isn’t easy,” said McKinney. “Their hearts and minds never leave these kids.”
When the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary was looking for a benefactor for their tea party a decade ago, they felt CASA was a worthwhile cause.
“We are thankful to be the annual recipient of the tea. They put in a lot of hours to make this a huge, successful event. We appreciate all their help and continued support,” said McKinney.
The event has sold out the last few years and features high tea with signature deserts and savories. Coffee and other beverages are available as well and the event features vegan, gluten-free and lactose-free options. The benefit will have select decorated tables up for auction, as well as a silent auction.
According to longtime organizer and Auxiliary member Jody Micheletti, the tea party can be a great opportunity for kids to experience something more formal.
“It’s a great Valentines gift for your daughter, or a great opportunity for a dad to take them. Little kids can be exposed to china. During holiday meals anymore everyone uses paper plates, so I think that’s a great opportunity to teach your children proper etiquette,” said Micheletti.
All proceeds from the event go toward funding for the ongoing effort to recruit volunteers in the community for CASA. They are always looking for volunteers to be able to provide every child with a CASA advocate.
Tickets are $15 a seat or $150 to reserve a table for eight. To purchase tickets for the event or for more information about becoming a volunteer, contact CASA at 934-7636 or 934-7634. Tickets can also be purchased at St. Joseph’s Parish office.
