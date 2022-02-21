 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cattlemen awarding two scholarships

  • 0
Cattlemen logo

ELKO -- The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association announces two scholarship opportunities for 2022.

The NCA Scholarship will be awarded to a first-year college student beginning to pursue an education within the agricultural industry. This $1,500 scholarship is open to all Nevada High School graduating seniors planning to attend a community college or four-year university and majoring in an agriculture related field.

The NCA is also continuing the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship, which is available to agriculture students that have completed their first year of college and are returning to continue working towards their degree in agriculture. The 2022 amount will be $2,500.

The original seed money used to fund the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship came from Agri Beef Company. This scholarship is to recognize the legacies of Tom and Rosita Marvel and Jim and Sharon Andrae for the many contributions these two Nevada ranching families have made to the ranching industry.

Students and educators interested in these scholarship opportunities are encouraged to contact the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association. Scholarship application forms can be downloaded from the Nevada Cattlemen’s website at www.nevadacattlemen.org, or applicants can call the NCA office at 775-738-9214 or send a request to nca@nevadabeef.org for a copy.

People are also reading…

A completed application form and required information must be postmarked by April 11, 2022 and sent to: Attn: Research & Education Committee, c/o Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, P.O. Box 310, Elko, NV 89803; or submitted by email with the subject line, “2022 NCA Scholarship Applicant (Your Name)” to nca@nevadabeef.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Human Brain Doesn't Slow Down Until After 60

Human Brain Doesn't Slow Down Until After 60

THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- You used to be able to make snap judgments in your 20s, but now it feels like you take a lot longer to react to questions, decisions and challenges put before you.

Pets of the week

Pets of the week

ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week: Koda (No. 49539006) and Calico (No. 49574306).

The 50 best places to live in America

The 50 best places to live in America

The list features college towns, suburbs, and cities that are ranked by factors such as the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and public schools.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for taking a rest to increase productivity and effectiveness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News