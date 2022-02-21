Cattlemen awarding two scholarships

ELKO -- The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association announces two scholarship opportunities for 2022.

The NCA Scholarship will be awarded to a first-year college student beginning to pursue an education within the agricultural industry. This $1,500 scholarship is open to all Nevada High School graduating seniors planning to attend a community college or four-year university and majoring in an agriculture related field.

The NCA is also continuing the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship, which is available to agriculture students that have completed their first year of college and are returning to continue working towards their degree in agriculture. The 2022 amount will be $2,500.

The original seed money used to fund the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship came from Agri Beef Company. This scholarship is to recognize the legacies of Tom and Rosita Marvel and Jim and Sharon Andrae for the many contributions these two Nevada ranching families have made to the ranching industry.

Students and educators interested in these scholarship opportunities are encouraged to contact the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association. Scholarship application forms can be downloaded from the Nevada Cattlemen’s website at www.nevadacattlemen.org, or applicants can call the NCA office at 775-738-9214 or send a request to nca@nevadabeef.org for a copy.

A completed application form and required information must be postmarked by April 11, 2022 and sent to: Attn: Research & Education Committee, c/o Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, P.O. Box 310, Elko, NV 89803; or submitted by email with the subject line, “2022 NCA Scholarship Applicant (Your Name)” to nca@nevadabeef.org.

