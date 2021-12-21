 Skip to main content
CattleWomen donate beef to seniors

CattleWomen donate beef to seniors

Lorey Eldridge, Matt McCarty, Uriel Villano, Candi Ashby, Josie O’Donnell, Samantha Wrenfrow, Camissa Cassademe, Julie Irish, Sidney Wintermote, Melinda Sarman display the 2021 Elko County CattleWomen beef donation to seniors.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- Beef is center of the plate for Christmas at all senior citizen centers in Elko County, thanks to the Elko County CattleWomen.

The CattleWomen are proud to have donated beef to the seniors for their Christmas dinner for more than 30 years.

According to Chairman Lorey Eldridge, “This year the CattleWomen will donate a total of 510 pounds of beef to be delivered to the Elko Senior Center, Elko Tribal Center, and senior centers in outlying areas including Carlin, Eureka, Crescent Valley, Owyhee and Wells.”

Over the years Eldridge estimates they have fed beef to 50,000 seniors. She also added it is a special treat for them to get beef.

The Elko County CattleWomen work hard all year doing fundraisers such as the Holiday Tour of Homes, and Corked & Forked, to be able to donate this beef.

"After all, this is a large beef producing county and we are proud to ensure our seniors have a very special, nutritious and delicious meal during the holiday," stated the group.

