Elko County Cattlewomen

Elko County Cattlewomen will lead a tour of four homes on Dec. 1.

ELKO – The Elko County Cattlewomen's 12th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes will be held Dec. 1 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

This holiday home tour has become an annual tradition to kick-start the holiday season. Tour four beautiful homes in Elko while enjoying delicious beef appetizers prepared by the Cattlewomen.

Cost is $25 per couple or $15 per person.

Proceeds from the event will provide beef for seniors and help fund agricultural education programs and scholarships.

Tickets are available at Evergreen Flower Shop & Events Co., J.M. Capriola, The Buzz Salon, and The Purple Door in Wells.

For information call Kathi Wines at 934-2815 or Rachel Buzzetti at 738-4082.

