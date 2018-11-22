ELKO – The Elko County Cattlewomen's 12th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes will be held Dec. 1 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
This holiday home tour has become an annual tradition to kick-start the holiday season. Tour four beautiful homes in Elko while enjoying delicious beef appetizers prepared by the Cattlewomen.
Cost is $25 per couple or $15 per person.
Proceeds from the event will provide beef for seniors and help fund agricultural education programs and scholarships.
Tickets are available at Evergreen Flower Shop & Events Co., J.M. Capriola, The Buzz Salon, and The Purple Door in Wells.
For information call Kathi Wines at 934-2815 or Rachel Buzzetti at 738-4082.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.