Celebrate the Arts event at Great Basin College

Great Basin College 2022 Celebrate the Arts

Great Basin College hosts Celebrate the Arts, 4 to 6 p.m. May 11 at the Leonard Student Center for Life.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – The community is invited to Celebrate the Arts at Great Basin College.

Everyone is welcome to join this free family-friendly event 4-6 p.m. May 11 at the Leonard Student Center for Life on the GBC campus.

Attendees can participate in several arts events, including:

-- Publishing Party for the 2022 issue of Argentum: GBC’s Art & Literary Magazine. Free copies of this year’s issue will be available.

-- Art Reception for the Nevada Arts Council Traveling Exhibit, Transformers: Reshaping Form and Meaning in the GBC Art Gallery

-- Ceramics Sale: Bowls and vases made by the GBC Continuing Education Ceramics Open Studio class will be available for purchase.

-- Postcard Making Session: Make postcards inspired by the Nevada P.S. I Love You Postcard Exhibit from Nevada Humanities. Art supplies and materials provided.

For more info contact: GBC Continuing Education at 775-327-5300 or the Humanities Center at GBC at 775-327-2146.

