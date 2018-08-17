SPARKS – Farms and ranches in operations for 100 years or longer can apply for the Nevada Centennial Awards.
The Nevada Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2018 Nevada Centennial Ranch and Farm Awards until Oct. 5. The application is available online and can be submitted via email or by mailing to the NDA at 405 South 21st St. in Reno, Nev. 89431.
To qualify for recognition, an applicant’s ranch or farm must have belonged to his or her family for at least 100 years and must be a working ranch or farm with a minimum of 160 acres. Operations with fewer than 160 acres must have gross yearly sales of at least $1,000.
Forty-nine families have been awarded this distinction since the program began in 2004.
The NDA partners with Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, Nevada Agricultural Foundation and Nevada Farm Bureau to honor inductees. This year’s awards ceremony will be held at the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association Annual Conference in Winnemucca.
Visit agri.nv.gov/Centennial_Awards to learn more about the Nevada Centennial Awards program and past inductees.
