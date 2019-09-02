WINNEMUCCA — Three buckaroos from the Great Basin were inducted into the Buckaroo Hall of Fame on Friday at the Winnemucca Convention Center.
Loui Cerri of Nevada and brothers Ray and Herman Vowell of Oregon joined the growing list of inductees.
Cerri was born on Jan. 23, 1928, in Paradise Valley to Giovanni and Evelina Cerri. He grew up on his parents’ ranch and, like other ranch boys, he started working at an early age. He worked as a buckaroo for the large ranches in the Paradise Valley area, including the William Stock Company 96 Ranch and Quarter Circle A, owned by Frank McCleary.
Loui was long known as “Ol’ Let’Er Buck” by some of his close friends. In his day, he was one of the few remaining great basin buckaroos who could remember the range in Nevada before there were fences, stock trucks, pickups and horse trailers. His infectious laugh and love of a good story and good time endeared him to many. His trademark stogie he’d smoke was usually present.
Frank Loveland remembered Loui as a kid who would ride and work cattle till he was almost falling out of the saddle at the end of the day. Frank said Loui had boundless energy and was a top hand out on the range.
As a youngster, Loui survived many an adventure. One day, while riding next to Joe McErquiaga out near Black Ridge, the two young buckaroos rode along, talking and tapping spurs back and forth. Then a bolt of lightning hit, and the next thing Loui knew Joe and his horse had been killed by the lightning strike, while Loui survived virtually untouched.
Loui survived some wild early years to start a family of his own when he married his amazing wife Elaine. The two raised three children, Ron, Anita and Suzie.
In 1968, Loui and his brother, Leo, bought the family ranch from their father. They quickly began to expand it by buying several of the neighboring ranches. Leo passed away from a heart attack in 1970, but Loui continued to ranch with his family until 1978 when most of the ranch was sold.
Loui and Elaine continued to live in Paradise Valley until 1988 when he sold the remainder of the ranch and they moved to Winnemucca. Even though he moved to town, he continued to help friends and family at branding time or just to move cows. In 1988, while helping his son Ron brand at his ranch in Orovada, his rope broke, coming straight back and hitting him in the face. The resulting accident left him with just one eye.
Loui was given the 100,000 Mile Award by the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association. His miles in the saddle were compiled based on his own work diaries and many days spent in the saddle working for Leslie Stewart at the Ninety-Six Ranch and Frank Loveland of the Circle A ranches. Loui logged those miles by staying out with the wagon for weeks and months at a time.
Loui continued to influence today’s ranchers, from his son Ron to his many grandchildren and young friends. He enjoyed traveling and took his daughters on a memorable trip to Italy. He also enjoyed showing his friends and family how to make traditional Italian sausage and red wine.
If you ever sat around a campfire and had a drink or cup of coffee with Loui, then you were fortunate enough to hear his old stories about running mustangs, cranky horses, as well as stories of some of the old buckaroos and characters he knew.
