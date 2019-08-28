Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association (NNYSA) hosted the Challenger Soccer Sports Camp in August with dozens of youth of all ages attending.
Challenger’s many camp programs boast an incredible team of coaches from Australia, New Zealand, Holland, Brazil, USA and Canada as well as the traditional team of Brits from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Ireland and Wales.
This diversity of experiences and cultures reflects the truly global nature of sport and this international team of coaches all have one thing in common — a genuine interest in helping with each player’s development and providing memorable and positive experiences through sport.
Many Elko and Spring Creek youth soccer players were able to experience these different cultures as coaches from around the globe traveled to Elko County to help teach the local youth. This year coaches traveled from Bulgaria, Brazil and Ireland.
About the coachesAlan Shelsher, Ireland – Shelsher participated in a soccer coaching school that is closely linked with Challenger. Coming to America has always been a dream of his and he said it surpassed what he expected. His favorite places have been Spring Creek, Nevada and Bend, Oregon.
“I’m very happy with the way that camp went this week,” Shelsher said. “One of the best camps I have had all summer, not just because of the venue and the ability of the students, but also the kindheartedness of everyone else involved, [such as] parents, our host family, coordinator, and everyone else behind the scenes to make this week possible.”
Martin Gardev, Bulgaria – Gardev had a friend that did Challenger a couple years ago. He said he always wanted to go to soccer school. Once he did, he knew he wanted to go to America, something he always wanted to do. When he found out he could come and do what he loves, too, it was perfect. He said America is way better than he expected, adding that the host family has been his favorite part of his Challenger experience.
“This was the best camp that I have had all summer,” Gardev said. “The parents were always there to help if needed. The ability level of the kids was great.”
Tonimar Ferreira, Brazil – Ferreria said he has really liked his experience [and that] it is completely different than Brazil. Soccer allowed him to explore new cultures and meet new people. Now a professional soccer coach in Brazil, a friend told him about Challenger. Although his English is not very good, he said all of his host families have helped him with communication.
“I enjoyed being able to work with the kids here,” Ferreria said.“It was a very productive week. The host family we stayed with helped a lot and that is why we were able to do such a good job improving with the kids.”
The host family
Host family Thomas and Amanda Bailie said this was their fourth year of hosting coaches from the Challenger Soccer Sports Camp and they look forward to it all year.
“Our kids love to learn about the countries that they come from and we love to show them our little piece of America,” the Bailies said. “We took them out shooting, something that none of them have ever done before. We also made them venison (another first for them), took them to the top of Lamoille Canyon, and out to dinner at The Star.
“This year our coaches were so much fun. They have been our favorite for sure! You can really tell they love working with the kids.”
NNYSA is a proud member of US Youth Soccer, the largest youth sports organization in the United States serving boys and girls in Elko County and Northern Nevada. If you would like to volunteer for coordinating, coaching, travel soccer, or being a referee, please emailinfo@nnysa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.