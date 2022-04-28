Chamber Home Show slated May 7-8

ELKO – The Elko Area Chamber invites the public to join them for the 43rd annual Elko Home Show.

The event will take place over Mother's Day weekend, May 7-8, at the Elko Convention Center. Times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will feature more than 90 vendors, both indoor and out, with a variety of products and services to offer.

“This show has something for everyone,” stated the Chamber. “Attendees can expect great shopping opportunities, live demonstrations, a variety of food selections, interactive activities and more.”

There is no admission fee to attend. Visitors can enter to win a Backyard Give-Away of two large Traeger Pellet Grills complete with all the necessary accessories, sponsored by the Home Depot. Also, the first 100 people through the doors on Saturday and Sunday will receive a Swag Bag filled with coupons and goodies from vendors and members.

“Come enjoy the weekend with the whole family. We look forward to another great year and Mother's Day weekend,” stated the Chamber.

Sponsors are PlumbLine Inc., Elko Motor Company, Nevada Gold Mines, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Home Depot, Elko Daily Free Press, Kinross, RNDC, Maverick Gaming, Gallagher Ford, Anthem Broadband, CC Communications, Gateway RV, NextHome Infinity Realty, Elko Tool & Fastener, Coldwell Banker Excel, Elko Federal Credit Union and KH Designs LLC.

