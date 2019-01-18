Chance encounter after 46 years apart

SPRING CREEK – Nineteen seventy-two was the last time Vic Kingwell, a teacher at Ukiah High School in California, and Ukiah High School student Darlene Riley saw each other.
A few days ago they were reunited for the first time in 46 years. Their story is a fun one.
A couple of years ago Kingwell happened into the Spring Creek Christian Academy to chat with office staff, as is his custom. Darlene Riley is also a volunteer at the Academy and is a grandparent of a student. She also stops by the school often. Both have frequented the school for the past seven years and for seven years have likely passed each other in the halls without recognizing one another.
It was a chance statement made years ago by Kingwell about a former student that ultimately brought these two together. He mentioned that author and International Christian speaker Rick Warren was his student in the 1970s. Fast forward to a couple days ago when Darlene Riley mentioned that she, too, had a fellow student who is now a theologian named Rick Warren!
With puzzled looks we asked Mrs. Riley if she had a math teacher back then by the name of Kingwell. Without missing a beat she responded, “Yes!”
That's when the idea to bring these two together were put into motion. We asked Riley to bring in her Ukiah High School yearbooks unbeknownst to Vic Kingwell. Vic was then asked to come in on a Friday when Darlene Riley was volunteering.
Darlene stood in the background as we asked 88 year-old Vic questions about Ukiah High and showed him yearbook photos of students Rick Warren and then Darlene Riley from the 1972 yearbook. Did Vic recognize Darlene? Not at all. After all, it had been 46 years.
We then re-introduced Darlene to Vic for the first time since 1972.
The two talked about mutual friends and teachers that they remembered. Then Darlene mentioned an event in which a young girl split her pants in the middle of the California forest.
“That I remember!” said Vic. Through laughter Darlene shouted, “That was me!”
Both Kingwell and Riley moved to Spring Creek for differing reasons. Riley moved when her husband received a job in this area, and Kingwell moved to this region to be with family after retiring as a math teacher.
It was the stuff movies are made of. A chance encounter because of a random statement made two years apart that brought two people together in Spring Creek, Nevada after 46 years apart.
Since these two were reacquainted this past week, more connections have been made to Ukiah High School in California. Three other students from Ukiah High also live in Elko or Spring Creek and have been reunited with each other because of this one chance encounter.
