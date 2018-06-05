Chancellor Thom Reilly outlines higher education goals

ELKO – Communication and action is what it will take to move five higher education goals forward, said Chancellor Thom Reilly, who is seeking to “move the needle” toward student success.
Speaking to the Elko Rotary Club on May 30, Reilly outlined those goals for the Board of Regents to begin tackling this month, which includes improving graduation rates, classroom-to-workforce numbers, disparity among minority and Caucasian students, and increasing research output.
“We haven’t spent quality time addressing those issues that matter most about higher education,” Reilly said, who was appointed last year to serve as chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.
He emphasized that productive dialogue among the regents and presidents is necessary to create change.
Some initiatives involve making sure students who enroll are ready to commit to earning the degree, Reilly said, explaining that even “a little bit of college” doesn’t help someone who may discontinue their college education.
“If you go to a four-year institution, collect debt and never graduate, research shows you’re not better off,” Reilly said. “You’re not more employable with just a little bit of college.”
However, it’s improving graduation rates in all of the institutions throughout the state that is the driving force, Reilly said, pointing to College of Southern Nevada’s poor performance as an example.
“The graduation rate at CSN is 7 percent. That is unacceptable. They’ve been that way for 10 years,” Reilly said.
The recent appointment of new CSN president Dr. Federico Zaragoza, who came from the Alamo Community College District in Texas is meant to turn that number around, Reilly said.
“[He] is coming from an institution with 65,000,” Reilly said, dismissing an argument that CSN’s graduation rate was because the school was too large. “They have tripled the graduation rate since he’s been there.”
“By the way, Great Basin College has a good graduation rate,” Reilly said, noting that with certificates, the rate was 41 percent.
In another area, coordinating with the above-mentioned goal, is having “equal graduation rates,” mainly looking at the “disparity” among minority students, Reilly said.
“The disparity, particularly between our Latino and African-American students with our Caucasian students is simply unacceptable,” Reilly said.
He referred to a program which counsels Latino families and was developed at Western Nevada Community College a decade ago. Today, he said it is closing the gap.
“It’s a commitment to looking at that, making a difference, and putting resources into it,” Reilly said. “I want the presidents to talk about what resources they need to the Regents and what we need to do in order to move the needle.”
Delivering more students to the workforce faster – another issue Reilly wants to work on – will be addressed in the upcoming budget that will fund summer school, he said.
“There’s a disincentive for institutions to offer classes during the summer because they’re not funded for it,” Reilly said, adding that offering only traditional fall and spring terms is now something in the past.
“Students need to go all year round,” he said. “Right now, the Legislature only funds summer school for nursing …. [If] we start teaching it in the summer, then we create more nurses.”
The goal isn’t to increase or decrease credits, he said, but to increase Nevada’s workforce in the main jobs developed by Gov. Brian Sandoval, Reilly explained, an alignment that includes two-year and four-year degrees.
“We’re asking to accelerate and not get into this old paradigm of students going in the fall and the spring,” he said. “You lose a lot, particularly in the certificate program where we’re not funded during the summer.”
Although the first four goals “align very closely with our community colleges, which is tailor-made for these outcomes,” Reilly said that research was equally important – and something that hasn’t been articulated well enough in the past to legislators and members of the community.
“We need to better communicate and talk about what those problems [are that] we’re solving in the community. That resonates with individuals if we can tie it in to real-life problem we’re solving,” he said. “It’s not a theoretical exercise; it’s not something that just elite individuals do to pass time.”
As the Board of Regents is set to review the five goals and study the metrics in upcoming meetings, mainly answering the question of “how do we move the needle in these very, very important issues,” Reilly expressed his thoughts on the main reason for tackling these issues.
“We owe it to our students that come here,” he said.
