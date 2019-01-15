ELKO — Elko Institute for Academic Achievement, Elko’s free public charter school, is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year.
EIAA serves grades kindergarten through eighth.
Open Enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year will open Feb. 1 and close March 15. During the week of March 18-22 the school will hold a lottery to place students in classrooms and on the waiting list.
Applications can be filled out at the school located at 1031 Railroad St. Suite 107. All applications submitted during open enrollment remain eligible for lottery the entire school year of that application period.
Siblings of current EIAA students are given preference before the lottery system is used. Every child without a current sibling, who has submitted a completed enrollment packet, will have an equal opportunity to be drawn for the spot. In the event that there is a vacancy any student who applies will be enrolled upon completion of the application process.
To learn more about the school, stop by or call 738-3422.
