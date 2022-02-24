Cheeky Doodles: creating joy one face at a time

ELKO -- Artists are often great entrepreneurs, creating designs and offering services that others have never thought of.

Susan Kole is one of those creative souls who has made a successful local business out of face painting. I first noticed her work at the Art in the Park. The next time I saw her was at the senior center Christmas Bazaar where she was an impressive color of green operating in full Grinch mode. The kids and parents loved it.

“Probably ten years ago, when my kids were really little, we would go to events,” said Kole. “I was a single mom, so I could never afford the face painting. We would go home and face paint there.”

“Halloween is a really big thing,” Kole said. “I have made their costumes every year. The big piece of that would be the makeup. Then friends would notice and they would ask me to do their kids. Then I started playing with some of the more gory-type makeup. Then more friends would spread [the word.] Somebody asked me to face paint for their kid’s birthday party.”

That was pretty much the propellant that helped seal the deal of making this a business. Kole decided to start face painting professionally in 2019. She bought a top-of-the-line makeup kit and was set to go. Then, the pandemic hit.

“Things were really going well and then Covid hit and I had to instantly shut down,” Kole said. “It wasn’t safe.”

She decided to wait things out and now business is really hopping. Kole works at events such as children’s birthday parties, Halloween and corporate venues.

“I get to do company picnic parties.”

She can also do teen parties where she creates realistic arm designs with washable paint.

“I have another product that only comes in black, but it’s a liquid tattoo stuff that when you put it on, it will last for three to seven days.”

Kole loves her work and has a whole set of original designs. She is constantly trying out other looks and often showcases them on her Facebook page.

Kole has recently begun another venture with Mattie’s Bar and Grill where she comes out for the night and offers face painting sessions to diners and their families.

Her basic price list can be found on her Facebook page.

When Kole works events, each session takes about five minutes or less. Perfect for children and busy moms.

Kole uses professional face paint. It is water-activated paint so it washes off easily and is completely safe for skin. For special effects, such as Halloween, she often makes her own skin out of petroleum jelly and flour.

“I think it looks realistic.”

Kole has participated in online summits with the International Face Painting School for three years.

“They walk you through some of the different designs and techniques,” she said. "The goal is to make it look good very quickly.”

She often uses a “one-stroke technique” which allows her to load her brushes with multiple colors at a time.

Her makeup kit is a cacophony of saturated colors, loaded in split-cakes and tucked in a handy tackle box, along with multiple brushes and other application tools.

Kole said when she was a child rainbow was her favorite color. I believe it still is. Her eyebrows were done up as arched rainbows and her hair and earrings matched the look. Stunning.

Cheeky Doodles will be at “Hello Spring” in the Igloo Recreation Center March 19 and 20. The event will host 55 family-friendly vendors.

After that her event schedule is getting pretty full with opportunities throughout the spring and summer. You and your children can catch her at the Home Show, Lamoille Country Fair, Art in the Park and other events.

