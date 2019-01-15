Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko Cheerleaders

The Elko High School cheerleaders perform at halftime of a basketball game on Dec. 1, 2018, at Centennial Gymnasium.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO — The Elko High School Cheerleaders are holding their annual Cheer Clinic on Jan. 19 at the Centennial Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. There will be an evening performance at 6 p.m. at the Centennial Gym that same evening.

The cost is $30 per child for ages kindergarten to eighth grade. Price includes a t-shirt. Please bring a sack lunch and water bottle. There will be dancing, cheering, stunting and a whole lot of fun.

Any questions, call Penny Wilson at 340-2726 or Elko High School at 738-7281.

