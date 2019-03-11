Try 3 months for $3
Nico's Elko Chair Shop

Customers surround Nico Creel selling honey lemonade and baked goods at his booth, "Nico's Elko Chair Shop," during the Children's Business Fair on May 4, 2018. Entries for the second annual event are now being accepted. 

ELKO – Young entrepreneurs with a dazzling product or service are invited to sign up for the upcoming Children’s Business Fair.

Forty booth spaces are available for the second annual event conducted 10 a.m. to noon, May 3 at the Elko Boys and Girls Club. Entry fee is $10 and the fair is free to the public.

Sponsored by Acton of the Rubies, a local homeschooling group, and the American Posture Institute, the event is a one-day marketplace that features startup shops and services ranging from baked goods to pet sitting.

To sign up online, visit www.rubymountainactonacademy.org/events or call Angie Heguy at 775-397-8788.

