ELKO – Young entrepreneurs with a dazzling product or service are invited to sign up for the upcoming Children’s Business Fair.
Forty booth spaces are available for the second annual event conducted 10 a.m. to noon, May 3 at the Elko Boys and Girls Club. Entry fee is $10 and the fair is free to the public.
Sponsored by Acton of the Rubies, a local homeschooling group, and the American Posture Institute, the event is a one-day marketplace that features startup shops and services ranging from baked goods to pet sitting.
To sign up online, visit www.rubymountainactonacademy.org/events or call Angie Heguy at 775-397-8788.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.